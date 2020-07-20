All apartments in Dunedin
332 Buena Vista Dr.

332 S Buena Vista Dr · No Longer Available
Location

332 S Buena Vista Dr, Dunedin, FL 34698

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
332 Buena Vista Dr. Available 07/15/19 Charming 2BR/1BA/1 Car-Garage Updated Home in Dunedin! - To schedule a showing you may call 813-694-9785.

Available July 15, 2019.

Gorgeous 2br/1ba/1car garage home in delightful Dunedin! Home features newer flooring, updated kitchen, updated bath, lighting fixtures and a large fenced in back yard to entertain family and friends! Easy access to Hwy 19, Home Depot, Publix, pharmacy, fine dining, shopping, arts & entertainment, Mall, marina and only a short drive to the white sandy beaches nearby!

First month's rent and equal security deposit apply. There are NO UTILITIES INCLUDED IN RENT. Pet ok with $300NR pet fee. Case by case, no aggressive breed or mixed aggressive breed will be accepted.

If you decide to apply for one of our properties, there is a $60 per adult application fee that is non-refundable. Anyone aged 18 or above who will be residing at the property must apply. Please note the following: (1) we will check your credit report; (2) we will check for any past evictions; (3) we will verify your employment, if applicable; (4) your personal income must be sufficient and verifiable; (5) we will verify your previous landlord references; (6) we will perform a criminal background screening; (7) some associations also have application fees. We encourage you not to apply if you have credit scores below 550, have ever been evicted or have bad rental history.

TO VIEW VIRTUAL TOUR COPY & PASTE THE LINK BELOW INTO BROWSER:
https://app.immoviewer.com/portal/tour/1306025?accessKey=5bc6

For additional questions, please contact Lisa with Rent Solutions at 813-532-9680.

(RLNE4531220)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 332 Buena Vista Dr. have any available units?
332 Buena Vista Dr. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dunedin, FL.
Is 332 Buena Vista Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
332 Buena Vista Dr. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 332 Buena Vista Dr. pet-friendly?
Yes, 332 Buena Vista Dr. is pet friendly.
Does 332 Buena Vista Dr. offer parking?
Yes, 332 Buena Vista Dr. offers parking.
Does 332 Buena Vista Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 332 Buena Vista Dr. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 332 Buena Vista Dr. have a pool?
No, 332 Buena Vista Dr. does not have a pool.
Does 332 Buena Vista Dr. have accessible units?
No, 332 Buena Vista Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 332 Buena Vista Dr. have units with dishwashers?
No, 332 Buena Vista Dr. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 332 Buena Vista Dr. have units with air conditioning?
No, 332 Buena Vista Dr. does not have units with air conditioning.
