3220 COUNTY ROAD 1
3220 COUNTY ROAD 1

3220 County Road 1 · No Longer Available
Location

3220 County Road 1, Dunedin, FL 34698

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
parking
internet access
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
internet access
This 650+ sqft studio home situated in charming Dunedin is conveniently located within just a few miles of beautiful Honeymoon Island, The Pinellas Trail, and the quaint downtown shopping and restaurant district of Dunedin. This 1 bedroom / 1 Bath studio home has a small kitchen, refrigerator, washer and dryer is included. Internet and cable are available. Water, electric, and waste/trash will be billed at $200.00/ month. 1 small pet under 25 lbs. Parking limited to 1 vehicle. The property is situated on County Rd 1 just north of Michigan Avenue. There is a larger home on the property, the rental is for the cottage only.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 250
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3220 COUNTY ROAD 1 have any available units?
3220 COUNTY ROAD 1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dunedin, FL.
What amenities does 3220 COUNTY ROAD 1 have?
Some of 3220 COUNTY ROAD 1's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3220 COUNTY ROAD 1 currently offering any rent specials?
3220 COUNTY ROAD 1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3220 COUNTY ROAD 1 pet-friendly?
Yes, 3220 COUNTY ROAD 1 is pet friendly.
Does 3220 COUNTY ROAD 1 offer parking?
Yes, 3220 COUNTY ROAD 1 offers parking.
Does 3220 COUNTY ROAD 1 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3220 COUNTY ROAD 1 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3220 COUNTY ROAD 1 have a pool?
No, 3220 COUNTY ROAD 1 does not have a pool.
Does 3220 COUNTY ROAD 1 have accessible units?
No, 3220 COUNTY ROAD 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 3220 COUNTY ROAD 1 have units with dishwashers?
No, 3220 COUNTY ROAD 1 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3220 COUNTY ROAD 1 have units with air conditioning?
No, 3220 COUNTY ROAD 1 does not have units with air conditioning.
