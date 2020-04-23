3220 COUNTY ROAD 1

Amenities

This 650+ sqft studio home situated in charming Dunedin is conveniently located within just a few miles of beautiful Honeymoon Island, The Pinellas Trail, and the quaint downtown shopping and restaurant district of Dunedin. This 1 bedroom / 1 Bath studio home has a small kitchen, refrigerator, washer and dryer is included. Internet and cable are available. Water, electric, and waste/trash will be billed at $200.00/ month. 1 small pet under 25 lbs. Parking limited to 1 vehicle. The property is situated on County Rd 1 just north of Michigan Avenue. There is a larger home on the property, the rental is for the cottage only.