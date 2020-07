Amenities

Country Lakes - Call Cherie Kelly @ 727-451-7780. This 2 bedroom, 2 bath condo is on the 1st floor. Nicely updated kitchen and paints. Lots of tile with carpet in the bedrooms. Split floor plan with inside utility room with front loading washer and dryer. Screened lanai with storage. Covered parking. Community pool. Good location close to shopping, banks, restaurants, hospital, and Downtown Dunedin. Pet considered. Available March 1st