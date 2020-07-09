All apartments in Dunedin
2672 ST. JOSEPH DRIVE
Last updated June 4 2020 at 7:23 AM

2672 ST. JOSEPH DRIVE

2672 St Joseph Drive West · No Longer Available
Location

2672 St Joseph Drive West, Dunedin, FL 34698

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
microwave
internet access
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
internet access
AVAILABLE THROUGH OCTOBER 2020 ONLY! FURNISHED SUMMER ESCAPE WONDERFUL WATERFRONT LIVING-AND THE VIEW! YOU COULD FLIP NICKELS INTO THE BAY FROM YOUR DECK (not recommended, save the for lunch at Frenchy's down the street)! Large townhouse W/HUGE GARAGE (bring those bikes & kayaks!) on wonderful Dunedin Causeway. King-size bedroom with open water view for miles up the coast. Not fancy, but spacious and clean . 2 blocks from the Pinellas biking trail, 5 blocks to plaza with Publix, Walgreens, restaurants, etc. Price quoted 4 month summer, available 3-7 months, price varies by length of stay. Rent includes water, trash, cable WiFi; no smoking unit, no pets. Price does not include cleaning/app fees of $275 or (if under 7 mo) 13% sales tax.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2672 ST. JOSEPH DRIVE have any available units?
2672 ST. JOSEPH DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dunedin, FL.
What amenities does 2672 ST. JOSEPH DRIVE have?
Some of 2672 ST. JOSEPH DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2672 ST. JOSEPH DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
2672 ST. JOSEPH DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2672 ST. JOSEPH DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 2672 ST. JOSEPH DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dunedin.
Does 2672 ST. JOSEPH DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 2672 ST. JOSEPH DRIVE offers parking.
Does 2672 ST. JOSEPH DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2672 ST. JOSEPH DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2672 ST. JOSEPH DRIVE have a pool?
No, 2672 ST. JOSEPH DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 2672 ST. JOSEPH DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 2672 ST. JOSEPH DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 2672 ST. JOSEPH DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2672 ST. JOSEPH DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 2672 ST. JOSEPH DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 2672 ST. JOSEPH DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.

