2672 ST. JOSEPH DRIVE

AVAILABLE THROUGH OCTOBER 2020 ONLY! FURNISHED SUMMER ESCAPE WONDERFUL WATERFRONT LIVING-AND THE VIEW! YOU COULD FLIP NICKELS INTO THE BAY FROM YOUR DECK (not recommended, save the for lunch at Frenchy's down the street)! Large townhouse W/HUGE GARAGE (bring those bikes & kayaks!) on wonderful Dunedin Causeway. King-size bedroom with open water view for miles up the coast. Not fancy, but spacious and clean . 2 blocks from the Pinellas biking trail, 5 blocks to plaza with Publix, Walgreens, restaurants, etc. Price quoted 4 month summer, available 3-7 months, price varies by length of stay. Rent includes water, trash, cable WiFi; no smoking unit, no pets. Price does not include cleaning/app fees of $275 or (if under 7 mo) 13% sales tax.