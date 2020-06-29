2671 Sequoia Terrace

Amenities

3 Bedroom Palm Harbor Townhome with garage - WOW beautiful 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath unfurnished townhome with one car garage located mins from Honeymoon Island & the Pinellas Trail! As soon as you drive into the beautiful tree lined streets of Laurel Oaks you will know you have found something special! This lovely townhome features a large updated kitchen with Granite counter tops, Stainless Steel appliances, maple cabinets & designer back splash. The kitchen also features a large front window and large pantry area plus a large pass thru to the family room making this a great home for entertaining. As soon as you walk in you will notice the lovely new flooring in both the family room and living room. Double sided fireplace, crown molding and designer lighting add to the charm of this home. Just off of the family room you will see french doors that will lead you out to the screened in porch area. Downstairs you will also find a half bath and full size washer and dryer hook ups. Upstairs you will find the large master with walk in closet and bath with both a walk in shower and garden tub and dual sinks. The second bedroom features french doors out to the private balcony area. Upstairs you will also find another full bath. Large skylights add to the natural light in this beautiful home. Community pool & tennis courts and located just mins from the beach, US19, shopping, restaurants and so much more. Rent includes Basic Cable, water, sewer and grounds maintenance.



No Pets Allowed



