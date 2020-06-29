All apartments in Dunedin
Find more places like 2671 Sequoia Terrace.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Dunedin, FL
/
2671 Sequoia Terrace
Last updated March 13 2020 at 11:03 AM

2671 Sequoia Terrace

2671 Sequoia Ter · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Dunedin
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2671 Sequoia Ter, Dunedin, FL 34683
Laurel Oak Country Woods

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
walk in closets
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
3 Bedroom Palm Harbor Townhome with garage - WOW beautiful 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath unfurnished townhome with one car garage located mins from Honeymoon Island & the Pinellas Trail! As soon as you drive into the beautiful tree lined streets of Laurel Oaks you will know you have found something special! This lovely townhome features a large updated kitchen with Granite counter tops, Stainless Steel appliances, maple cabinets & designer back splash. The kitchen also features a large front window and large pantry area plus a large pass thru to the family room making this a great home for entertaining. As soon as you walk in you will notice the lovely new flooring in both the family room and living room. Double sided fireplace, crown molding and designer lighting add to the charm of this home. Just off of the family room you will see french doors that will lead you out to the screened in porch area. Downstairs you will also find a half bath and full size washer and dryer hook ups. Upstairs you will find the large master with walk in closet and bath with both a walk in shower and garden tub and dual sinks. The second bedroom features french doors out to the private balcony area. Upstairs you will also find another full bath. Large skylights add to the natural light in this beautiful home. Community pool & tennis courts and located just mins from the beach, US19, shopping, restaurants and so much more. Rent includes Basic Cable, water, sewer and grounds maintenance.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5348376)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2671 Sequoia Terrace have any available units?
2671 Sequoia Terrace doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dunedin, FL.
What amenities does 2671 Sequoia Terrace have?
Some of 2671 Sequoia Terrace's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2671 Sequoia Terrace currently offering any rent specials?
2671 Sequoia Terrace is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2671 Sequoia Terrace pet-friendly?
No, 2671 Sequoia Terrace is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dunedin.
Does 2671 Sequoia Terrace offer parking?
Yes, 2671 Sequoia Terrace offers parking.
Does 2671 Sequoia Terrace have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2671 Sequoia Terrace does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2671 Sequoia Terrace have a pool?
Yes, 2671 Sequoia Terrace has a pool.
Does 2671 Sequoia Terrace have accessible units?
No, 2671 Sequoia Terrace does not have accessible units.
Does 2671 Sequoia Terrace have units with dishwashers?
No, 2671 Sequoia Terrace does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2671 Sequoia Terrace have units with air conditioning?
No, 2671 Sequoia Terrace does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Promenade at Edgewater
257 Milwaukee Ave
Dunedin, FL 34698
Contempo Lane
1763 Main St
Dunedin, FL 34698
MacAlpine Place
152 MacAlpine Way
Dunedin, FL 34698

Similar Pages

Dunedin 1 BedroomsDunedin 2 Bedrooms
Dunedin Apartments with ParkingDunedin Apartments with Pool
Dunedin Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLPalm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FL
Pinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FLPlant City, FLSpring Hill, FLLutz, FLLand O' Lakes, FLTemple Terrace, FLTarpon Springs, FLValrico, FLEgypt Lake-Leto, FLSeminole, FL
Carrollwood, FLTrinity, FLEast Lake, FLEast Lake-Orient Park, FLSouth Bradenton, FLNorthdale, FLWestchase, FLRuskin, FLBrooksville, FLNew Port Richey, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegeRingling College of Art and Design
University of South Florida-Main CampusAltierus Career College-Tampa
University of South Florida-St Petersburg