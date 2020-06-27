2666 SAINT JOSEPH DRIVE W

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Sun, sea, and sand. Spacious first floor one bedroom unit on Dunedin Causeway. Bike or jog to Caladesi Island State Park, and public beaches. Or, take the Pinellas County Trail into Dunedin, or North towards Tarpon. This unit has easy care ceramic tile throughout and attractive updated kitchen. You'll enter the complex through a secured front door. Attached garage is available for storing bicycle, and there is off-street parking directly in front of the unit. You'll want to often take advantage of the large patio deck at the back of the complex which is directly on the Sound, to enjoy endless sunsets, and watch the porpoise play. Rent includes water, sewer, and trash. Unfortunately, we cannot allow any pets. This property does not have a water view from inside the unit.