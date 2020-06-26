250 WOODETTE DRIVE

Amenities

Dunedin waterfront condo! This beautiful two bedroom, two bath condo is located right on the Dunedin Causeway. The first thing you'll notice as you walk in, is the stunning view in the living room, which overlooks the gulf, along with a balcony attached from this room, to right outside of the master bedroom. This property includes bright, and spacious bedrooms, along with a lot of closet space, a nice eating area in the kitchen, and a great view from no matter where you are. This property includes full size washer and dryer, sewer, basic cable, and trash. Available immediately!