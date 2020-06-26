All apartments in Dunedin
Dunedin, FL
250 WOODETTE DRIVE
Last updated August 15 2019 at 12:53 AM

250 WOODETTE DRIVE

250 Woodette Drive
Location

250 Woodette Drive, Dunedin, FL 34698

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
microwave
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Dunedin waterfront condo! This beautiful two bedroom, two bath condo is located right on the Dunedin Causeway. The first thing you'll notice as you walk in, is the stunning view in the living room, which overlooks the gulf, along with a balcony attached from this room, to right outside of the master bedroom. This property includes bright, and spacious bedrooms, along with a lot of closet space, a nice eating area in the kitchen, and a great view from no matter where you are. This property includes full size washer and dryer, sewer, basic cable, and trash. Available immediately!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 250 WOODETTE DRIVE have any available units?
250 WOODETTE DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dunedin, FL.
What amenities does 250 WOODETTE DRIVE have?
Some of 250 WOODETTE DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 250 WOODETTE DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
250 WOODETTE DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 250 WOODETTE DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 250 WOODETTE DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dunedin.
Does 250 WOODETTE DRIVE offer parking?
No, 250 WOODETTE DRIVE does not offer parking.
Does 250 WOODETTE DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 250 WOODETTE DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 250 WOODETTE DRIVE have a pool?
No, 250 WOODETTE DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 250 WOODETTE DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 250 WOODETTE DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 250 WOODETTE DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 250 WOODETTE DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 250 WOODETTE DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 250 WOODETTE DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
