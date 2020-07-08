2375 Lake Heather Heights Ct

Amenities

pet friendly recently renovated

Contact Ashtin Brock 727-422-3686 Well Kept Dunedin 2 Bedroom 2 Bath Condominium at Lake Heather Heights Condominium Complex. Fresh Paint, Updated and Newer Kitchen, New Shower tile Clean and Neat. This lovely small complex is 1/2 mile from US Highway 19, minutes from Shopping, Restaurants, Visit Downtown Dunedin Charming Main Street which is only 3 miles away. This Condominium is conveniently located to so very much. Contact us today for a private showing a small pet may be considered.