2375 Lake Heather Heights Ct
2375 Lake Heather Heights Ct

2375 Lake Heather Heights Court · No Longer Available
2375 Lake Heather Heights Court, Dunedin, FL 34698

pet friendly
recently renovated
recently renovated
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Contact Ashtin Brock 727-422-3686 Well Kept Dunedin 2 Bedroom 2 Bath Condominium at Lake Heather Heights Condominium Complex. Fresh Paint, Updated and Newer Kitchen, New Shower tile Clean and Neat. This lovely small complex is 1/2 mile from US Highway 19, minutes from Shopping, Restaurants, Visit Downtown Dunedin Charming Main Street which is only 3 miles away. This Condominium is conveniently located to so very much. Contact us today for a private showing a small pet may be considered.

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2375 Lake Heather Heights Ct have any available units?
2375 Lake Heather Heights Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dunedin, FL.
Is 2375 Lake Heather Heights Ct currently offering any rent specials?
2375 Lake Heather Heights Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2375 Lake Heather Heights Ct pet-friendly?
Yes, 2375 Lake Heather Heights Ct is pet friendly.
Does 2375 Lake Heather Heights Ct offer parking?
No, 2375 Lake Heather Heights Ct does not offer parking.
Does 2375 Lake Heather Heights Ct have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2375 Lake Heather Heights Ct does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2375 Lake Heather Heights Ct have a pool?
No, 2375 Lake Heather Heights Ct does not have a pool.
Does 2375 Lake Heather Heights Ct have accessible units?
No, 2375 Lake Heather Heights Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 2375 Lake Heather Heights Ct have units with dishwashers?
No, 2375 Lake Heather Heights Ct does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2375 Lake Heather Heights Ct have units with air conditioning?
No, 2375 Lake Heather Heights Ct does not have units with air conditioning.

