235 MILWAUKEE AVENUE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher recently renovated ceiling fan fireplace

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry

Updated three bedroom / two and a half bath home in Dunedin. Enter through the front screened porch overlooking a huge front yard. Living room / dining room combo with tiled floors and a decorative fireplace opens into the fully updated kitchen with all appliances. Large laundry room with washer / dryer and storage off the kitchen. Two bedrooms and a full bath on one side of the house, and a den or office on the other side that opens up into the huge master bedroom with vaulted ceilings. The bedroom has steps up to a jetted tub/shower with two separate water closets and two separate clothes closets as well. The fenced back yard has an outdoor bar area, a patio and a shed for storage. Walk, bike or take your golf cart to downtown Dunedin and the ballfield. Close to schools, beaches and Honeymoon Island State Park. Zoned for Dunedin Elementary, Middle and High. Home has new insulation.