Last updated March 18 2020 at 11:19 PM

235 MILWAUKEE AVENUE

235 Milwaukee Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

235 Milwaukee Avenue, Dunedin, FL 34698

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
ceiling fan
fireplace
Updated three bedroom / two and a half bath home in Dunedin. Enter through the front screened porch overlooking a huge front yard. Living room / dining room combo with tiled floors and a decorative fireplace opens into the fully updated kitchen with all appliances. Large laundry room with washer / dryer and storage off the kitchen. Two bedrooms and a full bath on one side of the house, and a den or office on the other side that opens up into the huge master bedroom with vaulted ceilings. The bedroom has steps up to a jetted tub/shower with two separate water closets and two separate clothes closets as well. The fenced back yard has an outdoor bar area, a patio and a shed for storage. Walk, bike or take your golf cart to downtown Dunedin and the ballfield. Close to schools, beaches and Honeymoon Island State Park. Zoned for Dunedin Elementary, Middle and High. Home has new insulation.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

