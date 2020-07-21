2250 WATROUS DR

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool garage

Fantastic rental opportunity in desirable Fairway Estates! This 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home has beautiful engineered wood flooring throughout the living areas and master bedroom. Split bedroom floor plan, inside utility room. There is a formal living room at the front of the home and a massive Florida/Family room at the back of the home with large windows giving you a perfect view of the back yard and pool! Enjoy golf? Fairway Estates is flanked on two sides by the Dunedin Golf Club and convenient as well to St. Andrews Links Golf Course. Golf carts are welcome in the community and you are just a short cart ride to downtown Dunedin with all the shops, restaurants and breweries. Less than a mile to the Pinellas Trail where you can walk, run or bike for miles to the north or south! Enjoy the beach? You are just a few miles from Honeymoon and Caladesi Islands! Listed Rental rate is for unfurnished but there is an option for some furniture to be included if needed at a higher price. Rental rate includes lawn & pool care. Owner will be moving out early August and unit will be available for immediate occupancy after that.