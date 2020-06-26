All apartments in Dunedin
Dunedin, FL
1926 VALLEY DRIVE
1926 VALLEY DRIVE

1926 Valley Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1926 Valley Drive, Dunedin, FL 34698

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
You will love making this gorgeous house your new home! The front exterior boasts a garage and extended drive, a covered entrance, and a lush-green lawn, while the backyard offers a privacy fence, a patio area, and lots of outdoor space for your enjoyment on sunny days. The interior features stylish laminate flooring throughout, lots of natural lighting, a fireplace in the living room for cozy nights in, comfortable bedrooms, and a kitchen equipped with updated appliances, beautiful wooden cabinetry, and easy access to the rest of the home. Make this your home and apply today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1926 VALLEY DRIVE have any available units?
1926 VALLEY DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dunedin, FL.
What amenities does 1926 VALLEY DRIVE have?
Some of 1926 VALLEY DRIVE's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1926 VALLEY DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
1926 VALLEY DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1926 VALLEY DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 1926 VALLEY DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dunedin.
Does 1926 VALLEY DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 1926 VALLEY DRIVE offers parking.
Does 1926 VALLEY DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1926 VALLEY DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1926 VALLEY DRIVE have a pool?
No, 1926 VALLEY DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 1926 VALLEY DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 1926 VALLEY DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 1926 VALLEY DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1926 VALLEY DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 1926 VALLEY DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 1926 VALLEY DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
