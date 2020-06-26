1926 VALLEY DRIVE

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage recently renovated fireplace microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

You will love making this gorgeous house your new home! The front exterior boasts a garage and extended drive, a covered entrance, and a lush-green lawn, while the backyard offers a privacy fence, a patio area, and lots of outdoor space for your enjoyment on sunny days. The interior features stylish laminate flooring throughout, lots of natural lighting, a fireplace in the living room for cozy nights in, comfortable bedrooms, and a kitchen equipped with updated appliances, beautiful wooden cabinetry, and easy access to the rest of the home. Make this your home and apply today!