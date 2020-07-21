1819 DOUGLAS AVENUE

Amenities
Call today to view this rarely available 3 bedroom, 1 bath quaint home! Adjacent to 70
acres of Hammock Park and Historic Andrews Memorial Chapel. Recently renovated;
located in one of the most desired location Dunedin Isles! This charming house is
across from the Pinellas trail, minutes from Dunedin Causeway, Honeymoon Island and
Downtown Main Street. You will fall in love with all the shopping and dining options!
As you enter the home-enjoy the natural light, great open floor plan and you can gaze right
out to your expansive, private backyard with a huge shed.