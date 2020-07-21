All apartments in Dunedin
Last updated August 9 2019 at 3:20 AM

1819 DOUGLAS AVENUE

1819 Douglas Ave · No Longer Available
Location

1819 Douglas Ave, Dunedin, FL 34698

Amenities

Call today to view this rarely available 3 bedroom, 1 bath quaint home! Adjacent to 70
acres of Hammock Park and Historic Andrews Memorial Chapel. Recently renovated;
located in one of the most desired location Dunedin Isles! This charming house is
across from the Pinellas trail, minutes from Dunedin Causeway, Honeymoon Island and
Downtown Main Street. You will fall in love with all the shopping and dining options!
As you enter the home-enjoy the natural light, great open floor plan and you can gaze right
out to your expansive, private backyard with a huge shed.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1819 DOUGLAS AVENUE have any available units?
1819 DOUGLAS AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dunedin, FL.
Is 1819 DOUGLAS AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
1819 DOUGLAS AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1819 DOUGLAS AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 1819 DOUGLAS AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dunedin.
Does 1819 DOUGLAS AVENUE offer parking?
No, 1819 DOUGLAS AVENUE does not offer parking.
Does 1819 DOUGLAS AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1819 DOUGLAS AVENUE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1819 DOUGLAS AVENUE have a pool?
No, 1819 DOUGLAS AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 1819 DOUGLAS AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 1819 DOUGLAS AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 1819 DOUGLAS AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
No, 1819 DOUGLAS AVENUE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1819 DOUGLAS AVENUE have units with air conditioning?
No, 1819 DOUGLAS AVENUE does not have units with air conditioning.
