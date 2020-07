Amenities

garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Location! Location! Location! Gorgeous! Gorgeous! Gorgeous! This beautiful Dunedin home features 2 bedroom, 2 bathrooms, and a 1-car garage, and is located directly on the Pinellas Trail. Grab your bike and hit the trail from your large fenced back yard. Walking/riding distance to downtown Dunedin and all it's finest. This home has been completely remodeled with no expense spared. Bring along your golf cart and enjoy the Dunedin lifestyle! Non-smoking and no pets please.