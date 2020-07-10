1727 Douglas Ave

Amenities

Gorgeous 3br/2ba single family in Dunedin! - FANTASTIC 3BR/2BA SINGLE FAMILY HOME IN DUNEDIN ISLES! This is a yearly/unfurnished rental. Home features a light and bright open floor plan with living/dining combo, eat in kitchen, new refrigerator, new granite countertops, new faucet, newer a/c, newer roof, split bedroom floor plan with tile and laminate flooring thru out! NO CARPET. Large fenced in backyard is great for entertaining family and friends. Grass cutting in included with rental. Home has easy access to downtown Dunedin, Honeymoon Island, parks and recreations, shops, fine dining, pinellas trail and only a short drive to the white sandy beach of Clearwater! One small pet ok with $300NR pet fee.



First month's rent and equal security deposit apply. Available now. FOR ADDITIONAL QUESTIONS CONTACT LISA AT 813-532-9680



TO VIEW A 3D VIRTUAL TOUR COPY & PASTE THE FOLLOWING LINK IN YOUR YOUR BROWSER: https://app.immoviewer.com/portal/tour/1587639?accessKey=5d20



If you decide to apply for one of our properties, there is a $60 per adult application fee that is non-refundable. Anyone aged 18 or above who will be residing at the property must apply. Please note the following: (1) we will check your credit report; (2) we will check for any past evictions; (3) we will verify your employment, if applicable; (4) your personal income must be sufficient and verifiable; (5) we will verify your previous landlord references; (6) we will perform a criminal background screening; (7) some associations also have application fees. We encourage you not to apply if you have credit scores below 630, have ever been evicted or have bad rental history.



