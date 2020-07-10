All apartments in Dunedin
Last updated October 19 2019 at 12:07 PM

1727 Douglas Ave

1727 Douglas Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1727 Douglas Avenue, Dunedin, FL 34698

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
air conditioning
ceiling fan
carpet
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
granite counters
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Gorgeous 3br/2ba single family in Dunedin! - FANTASTIC 3BR/2BA SINGLE FAMILY HOME IN DUNEDIN ISLES! This is a yearly/unfurnished rental. Home features a light and bright open floor plan with living/dining combo, eat in kitchen, new refrigerator, new granite countertops, new faucet, newer a/c, newer roof, split bedroom floor plan with tile and laminate flooring thru out! NO CARPET. Large fenced in backyard is great for entertaining family and friends. Grass cutting in included with rental. Home has easy access to downtown Dunedin, Honeymoon Island, parks and recreations, shops, fine dining, pinellas trail and only a short drive to the white sandy beach of Clearwater! One small pet ok with $300NR pet fee.

First month's rent and equal security deposit apply. Available now. FOR ADDITIONAL QUESTIONS CONTACT LISA AT 813-532-9680

TO VIEW A 3D VIRTUAL TOUR COPY & PASTE THE FOLLOWING LINK IN YOUR YOUR BROWSER: https://app.immoviewer.com/portal/tour/1587639?accessKey=5d20

If you decide to apply for one of our properties, there is a $60 per adult application fee that is non-refundable. Anyone aged 18 or above who will be residing at the property must apply. Please note the following: (1) we will check your credit report; (2) we will check for any past evictions; (3) we will verify your employment, if applicable; (4) your personal income must be sufficient and verifiable; (5) we will verify your previous landlord references; (6) we will perform a criminal background screening; (7) some associations also have application fees. We encourage you not to apply if you have credit scores below 630, have ever been evicted or have bad rental history.

(RLNE5192121)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1727 Douglas Ave have any available units?
1727 Douglas Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dunedin, FL.
What amenities does 1727 Douglas Ave have?
Some of 1727 Douglas Ave's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1727 Douglas Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1727 Douglas Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1727 Douglas Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 1727 Douglas Ave is pet friendly.
Does 1727 Douglas Ave offer parking?
No, 1727 Douglas Ave does not offer parking.
Does 1727 Douglas Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1727 Douglas Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1727 Douglas Ave have a pool?
No, 1727 Douglas Ave does not have a pool.
Does 1727 Douglas Ave have accessible units?
No, 1727 Douglas Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1727 Douglas Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 1727 Douglas Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1727 Douglas Ave have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1727 Douglas Ave has units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
