Dunedin, FL
1650 CINNAMON LANE
Last updated April 17 2019 at 9:53 AM

1650 CINNAMON LANE

1650 Cinnamon Ln · No Longer Available
Location

1650 Cinnamon Ln, Dunedin, FL 34698

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
You will love getting to make this beautiful house your new home! The front exterior boasts a two-car garage, a charming covered porch entrance, and a spacious, shaded lawn, while the backyard is complete with a covered patio and a screened-in, in-ground pool for your outdoor enjoyment. The interior features an open layout, plush carpeting throughout for your comfort, vaulted ceilings, and a fireplace in the living room for cozy nights in. The bedrooms are also spacious and perfect for relaxing in comfort and privacy, and the kitchen is complete with updated appliances and lots of space for making your favorite meals. Make this your home and apply today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1650 CINNAMON LANE have any available units?
1650 CINNAMON LANE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dunedin, FL.
What amenities does 1650 CINNAMON LANE have?
Some of 1650 CINNAMON LANE's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1650 CINNAMON LANE currently offering any rent specials?
1650 CINNAMON LANE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1650 CINNAMON LANE pet-friendly?
No, 1650 CINNAMON LANE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dunedin.
Does 1650 CINNAMON LANE offer parking?
Yes, 1650 CINNAMON LANE offers parking.
Does 1650 CINNAMON LANE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1650 CINNAMON LANE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1650 CINNAMON LANE have a pool?
Yes, 1650 CINNAMON LANE has a pool.
Does 1650 CINNAMON LANE have accessible units?
No, 1650 CINNAMON LANE does not have accessible units.
Does 1650 CINNAMON LANE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1650 CINNAMON LANE has units with dishwashers.
Does 1650 CINNAMON LANE have units with air conditioning?
No, 1650 CINNAMON LANE does not have units with air conditioning.
