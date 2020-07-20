1650 CINNAMON LANE

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage recently renovated pool fireplace

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool garage

You will love getting to make this beautiful house your new home! The front exterior boasts a two-car garage, a charming covered porch entrance, and a spacious, shaded lawn, while the backyard is complete with a covered patio and a screened-in, in-ground pool for your outdoor enjoyment. The interior features an open layout, plush carpeting throughout for your comfort, vaulted ceilings, and a fireplace in the living room for cozy nights in. The bedrooms are also spacious and perfect for relaxing in comfort and privacy, and the kitchen is complete with updated appliances and lots of space for making your favorite meals. Make this your home and apply today!