1645 PATRICIA AVENUE

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters dishwasher garage pool ceiling fan

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool bbq/grill garage hot tub

A Rare find. A pristine and elegant two story Mediterranean custom build estate home. Exceptionally designed 7 bedrooms with 51/2 bath pool home on 2+ acres. You will be provided with the privacy and feeling of living out in the countryside with the convenience and knowledge that you are located in one of the most desirable locations in Dunedin. This Mediterranean style design offers two car garage, paver circular drive, heated salt water swimming poo and spa and mature landscaping. The entry foyer with custom laid travertine floor opens to a dramatic great room. The gourmet kitchen has granite counters and designer appliances that are set amid rich custom cabinetry. The master also has a spa inspired bathroom retreat with block glass walls and Jacuzzi style soaking tub. Main living area has an open floor plan with a great room and a large kitchen/family area. This estate is tucked back away from the road with plenty of yard for the family to play.