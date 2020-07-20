All apartments in Dunedin
Last updated August 8 2019 at 2:55 AM

1636 DOUGLAS AVENUE

1636 Douglas Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1636 Douglas Avenue, Dunedin, FL 34698

Amenities

garage
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Quaint Cottage Home in Delightful Dunedin neighborhood. This home backs up to the Pinellas Bike Trail and has large fenced yard. Quiet area with many fun nearby activities downtown like shopping, restaurants, and art. Lovely place to live.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1636 DOUGLAS AVENUE have any available units?
1636 DOUGLAS AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dunedin, FL.
Is 1636 DOUGLAS AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
1636 DOUGLAS AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1636 DOUGLAS AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 1636 DOUGLAS AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dunedin.
Does 1636 DOUGLAS AVENUE offer parking?
Yes, 1636 DOUGLAS AVENUE offers parking.
Does 1636 DOUGLAS AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1636 DOUGLAS AVENUE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1636 DOUGLAS AVENUE have a pool?
No, 1636 DOUGLAS AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 1636 DOUGLAS AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 1636 DOUGLAS AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 1636 DOUGLAS AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
No, 1636 DOUGLAS AVENUE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1636 DOUGLAS AVENUE have units with air conditioning?
No, 1636 DOUGLAS AVENUE does not have units with air conditioning.
