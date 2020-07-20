1636 DOUGLAS AVENUE

Quaint Cottage Home in Delightful Dunedin neighborhood. This home backs up to the Pinellas Bike Trail and has large fenced yard. Quiet area with many fun nearby activities downtown like shopping, restaurants, and art. Lovely place to live.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.
