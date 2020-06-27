All apartments in Dunedin
1617 GREENWOOD DRIVE

1617 Greenwood Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1617 Greenwood Drive, Dunedin, FL 34698

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Three bedroom Dunedin home just steps from Community Pool. Open floor plan with living room and family room with wood burning fireplace. Updated kitchen with stainless appliances and wood cabinets. Both baths also recently updated. House has newer hurricane impact windows and is not in a flood zone. Bedrooms and living areas have new carpet 2/9/2019. Large fenced yard ready for child play. Easy commuter access to CR 1. Owner will consider one small pet. Zoned for Garrison Jones Elementary, Dunedin Highland Middle and Dunedin High. Begin enjoying all that is Dunedin now. Take outings to nearby parks and beaches, cool off in the community pool or cozy up by the fireplace.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1617 GREENWOOD DRIVE have any available units?
1617 GREENWOOD DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dunedin, FL.
What amenities does 1617 GREENWOOD DRIVE have?
Some of 1617 GREENWOOD DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1617 GREENWOOD DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
1617 GREENWOOD DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1617 GREENWOOD DRIVE pet-friendly?
Yes, 1617 GREENWOOD DRIVE is pet friendly.
Does 1617 GREENWOOD DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 1617 GREENWOOD DRIVE offers parking.
Does 1617 GREENWOOD DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1617 GREENWOOD DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1617 GREENWOOD DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 1617 GREENWOOD DRIVE has a pool.
Does 1617 GREENWOOD DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 1617 GREENWOOD DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 1617 GREENWOOD DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1617 GREENWOOD DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 1617 GREENWOOD DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 1617 GREENWOOD DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
