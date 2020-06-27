1617 GREENWOOD DRIVE

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Three bedroom Dunedin home just steps from Community Pool. Open floor plan with living room and family room with wood burning fireplace. Updated kitchen with stainless appliances and wood cabinets. Both baths also recently updated. House has newer hurricane impact windows and is not in a flood zone. Bedrooms and living areas have new carpet 2/9/2019. Large fenced yard ready for child play. Easy commuter access to CR 1. Owner will consider one small pet. Zoned for Garrison Jones Elementary, Dunedin Highland Middle and Dunedin High. Begin enjoying all that is Dunedin now. Take outings to nearby parks and beaches, cool off in the community pool or cozy up by the fireplace.