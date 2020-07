Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Nice family rental home in Dunedin. Three bedroom split floor plan. Walls hve been freshly painted. Huge fenced in backyard is perfect for your pet that likes to run. Tile floor in kitchen, dining rooms and bathrooms. Screened in porch or outside patio are great for entertaining and barbecuing. Garage has plenty of room for storage.