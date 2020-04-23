1568 NANTUCKET COURT

Amenities
Downstairs 1 bedroom / 1 bath condo in an All Age Community & Pet-Friendly as well. No aggressive breeds allowed. Full-size washer and dryer in unit, wood-burning fireplace, walk-in closet. Community offers pool, hot tub/ spa, fitness center, tennis courts, air-conditioned racquetball court, playground and more. Property located within 5 mins driving distance to Dunedin Beach / Honeymoon Island, grocery stores, downtown Dunedin, US Hwy 19, banks, restaurants, & more. Background check $50 per adult, (no prior evictions or felonies) looking for a credit score above 600+. Association requires a $50 processing fee and refundable $200 water and key deposit. Hurry before it's gone!!