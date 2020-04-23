All apartments in Dunedin
Last updated November 7 2019 at 9:22 AM

1568 NANTUCKET COURT

1568 Nantucket Court · No Longer Available
Location

1568 Nantucket Court, Dunedin, FL 34683

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
walk in closets
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
gym
playground
pool
racquetball court
cats allowed
dogs allowed
hot tub
pet friendly
tennis court
Downstairs 1 bedroom / 1 bath condo in an All Age Community & Pet-Friendly as well. No aggressive breeds allowed. Full-size washer and dryer in unit, wood-burning fireplace, walk-in closet. Community offers pool, hot tub/ spa, fitness center, tennis courts, air-conditioned racquetball court, playground and more. Property located within 5 mins driving distance to Dunedin Beach / Honeymoon Island, grocery stores, downtown Dunedin, US Hwy 19, banks, restaurants, & more. Background check $50 per adult, (no prior evictions or felonies) looking for a credit score above 600+. Association requires a $50 processing fee and refundable $200 water and key deposit. Hurry before it's gone!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 300
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply.
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1568 NANTUCKET COURT have any available units?
1568 NANTUCKET COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dunedin, FL.
What amenities does 1568 NANTUCKET COURT have?
Some of 1568 NANTUCKET COURT's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1568 NANTUCKET COURT currently offering any rent specials?
1568 NANTUCKET COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1568 NANTUCKET COURT pet-friendly?
Yes, 1568 NANTUCKET COURT is pet friendly.
Does 1568 NANTUCKET COURT offer parking?
No, 1568 NANTUCKET COURT does not offer parking.
Does 1568 NANTUCKET COURT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1568 NANTUCKET COURT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1568 NANTUCKET COURT have a pool?
Yes, 1568 NANTUCKET COURT has a pool.
Does 1568 NANTUCKET COURT have accessible units?
No, 1568 NANTUCKET COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 1568 NANTUCKET COURT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1568 NANTUCKET COURT has units with dishwashers.
Does 1568 NANTUCKET COURT have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1568 NANTUCKET COURT has units with air conditioning.

