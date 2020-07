Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher garage recently renovated pool range

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities pool garage

Lovely Delightful Dunedin pool home, updated and move in ready. This home is situated near the trail and offers a private swimming pool in the backyard. The rent includes the pool care. The tenant will pay his own utilities and lawn maintenance. The house includes a washer and dryer. The third bedroom is garage converted. Landlord requires the tenant to provide a rental insurance policy. Move in date for this property is May 1st. NO PETS