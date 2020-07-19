1485 OAK HILL DRIVE

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher carport pool ceiling fan some paid utils

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher furnished in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities carport parking pool

Cozy 2/2 Condo FURNISHED available in Sunny Dunedin FL. Available for long term or short term (3 month minimum). BEAUTIFULLY manicured community and perfectly located near to downtown Dunedin. Close to restaurants, shopping and beautiful beaches. Community Pool. Water, Trash, basic cable, ground maintenance and electric included in rent. Washer and Dryer in unit. One covered carport parking space assigned to the unit. Also Includes Storage closet near parking area. Everything you need is included. Just bring your toothbrush! Call today!