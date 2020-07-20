1463 WINDMOOR DRIVE

Amenities

1 year minimum rental. FURNISHED or UNFURNISHED!!!! JUST RENOVATED!!!! This one story ranch style home is close to all Dunedin has to offer! It features 2 remodeled bedrooms and 2 baths plus a 1 car garage! The bedrooms have queen sized beds, TVs and spacious closets. The living room leaves lots of optionality and has couch, full sized futon and TV. So this home can host up to 6 if so desired. Separate dining area opposite the fully equipped kitchen with all appliances, dishes, flatware, and spices provided. Washer and dryer are located in the garage. Enjoy some peace and quiet on the deck of the fenced in backyard. Best of all... you can walk right to the Blue Jays Stadium! Now hop on one of two bicycles and explore Town! $3,400 due at lease signing (first and last) as well as $1,500 security deposit. Tenant screening required for each applicant. The owners prefer to lease this furnished but will consider removing the furniture if necessary. Thank you for reviewing this listing! The owner will grant you access for showings!