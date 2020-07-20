All apartments in Dunedin
Last updated June 24 2019 at 6:15 AM

1463 WINDMOOR DRIVE

1463 Windmoor Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1463 Windmoor Drive, Dunedin, FL 34698

Amenities

Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
1 year minimum rental. FURNISHED or UNFURNISHED!!!! JUST RENOVATED!!!! This one story ranch style home is close to all Dunedin has to offer! It features 2 remodeled bedrooms and 2 baths plus a 1 car garage! The bedrooms have queen sized beds, TVs and spacious closets. The living room leaves lots of optionality and has couch, full sized futon and TV. So this home can host up to 6 if so desired. Separate dining area opposite the fully equipped kitchen with all appliances, dishes, flatware, and spices provided. Washer and dryer are located in the garage. Enjoy some peace and quiet on the deck of the fenced in backyard. Best of all... you can walk right to the Blue Jays Stadium! Now hop on one of two bicycles and explore Town! $3,400 due at lease signing (first and last) as well as $1,500 security deposit. Tenant screening required for each applicant. The owners prefer to lease this furnished but will consider removing the furniture if necessary. Thank you for reviewing this listing! The owner will grant you access for showings!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1463 WINDMOOR DRIVE have any available units?
1463 WINDMOOR DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dunedin, FL.
What amenities does 1463 WINDMOOR DRIVE have?
Some of 1463 WINDMOOR DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1463 WINDMOOR DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
1463 WINDMOOR DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1463 WINDMOOR DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 1463 WINDMOOR DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dunedin.
Does 1463 WINDMOOR DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 1463 WINDMOOR DRIVE offers parking.
Does 1463 WINDMOOR DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1463 WINDMOOR DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1463 WINDMOOR DRIVE have a pool?
No, 1463 WINDMOOR DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 1463 WINDMOOR DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 1463 WINDMOOR DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 1463 WINDMOOR DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1463 WINDMOOR DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 1463 WINDMOOR DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 1463 WINDMOOR DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
