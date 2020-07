Amenities

garage ceiling fan range refrigerator

Close to downtown Dunedin this single family home has a large fenced in backyard. Sliders lead out to huge screened lanai, great for entertaining. Living-room has laminate flooring and is very spacious. Eat in kitchen with large pantry. Quiet street and short ride to Honeymoon Island. Don't miss this great opportunity.