1310 Powderpuff Dr # 1105

AVAILABLE 10/6/19. This 2 bedroom 2 bath villa/condo is located in San Christopher Villas, a villa/condo community situated in East Dunedin not too far off Hwy 19 and San Christopher Dr. This community features a great COMMUNITY POOL as well as a good amount of open green space. Unit comes with 1 assigned COVERED PARKING spot to keep the rain at bay as well as multiple nearby guest spaces for your convenience. Inside the unit is open and clean with a dining/living room combo with a pass-thru to the kitchen. Larger laundry room offers full size washer and dryer connections. The front bedroom is spacious with room for a queen bedroom set. The adjacent bathroom makes this perfect for a roommate setup. In the rear of the villa you'll find the SPACIOUS MASTER SUITE with a HUGE WALK-IN CLOSET and lots of counter and storage space. SCREENED LANAI has vinyl panels for added comfort during all seasons. WATER IS INCLUDED in rent as is access to the community amenities. NO DOGS ALLOWED PER HOA. INCLUDES WATER, SEWER, TRASH and BASIC CABLE.