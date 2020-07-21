All apartments in Dunedin
Dunedin, FL
1310 Powderpuff Dr # 1105
1310 Powderpuff Dr # 1105

1310 Powderpuff Drive · No Longer Available
Dunedin
2 Bedrooms
Apartments with Balcony
Apartments with Pool
1 Bedrooms
Location

1310 Powderpuff Drive, Dunedin, FL 34698

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
AVAILABLE 10/6/19. This 2 bedroom 2 bath villa/condo is located in San Christopher Villas, a villa/condo community situated in East Dunedin not too far off Hwy 19 and San Christopher Dr. This community features a great COMMUNITY POOL as well as a good amount of open green space. Unit comes with 1 assigned COVERED PARKING spot to keep the rain at bay as well as multiple nearby guest spaces for your convenience. Inside the unit is open and clean with a dining/living room combo with a pass-thru to the kitchen. Larger laundry room offers full size washer and dryer connections. The front bedroom is spacious with room for a queen bedroom set. The adjacent bathroom makes this perfect for a roommate setup. In the rear of the villa you'll find the SPACIOUS MASTER SUITE with a HUGE WALK-IN CLOSET and lots of counter and storage space. SCREENED LANAI has vinyl panels for added comfort during all seasons. WATER IS INCLUDED in rent as is access to the community amenities. NO DOGS ALLOWED PER HOA. INCLUDES WATER, SEWER, TRASH and BASIC CABLE.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1310 Powderpuff Dr # 1105 have any available units?
1310 Powderpuff Dr # 1105 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dunedin, FL.
What amenities does 1310 Powderpuff Dr # 1105 have?
Some of 1310 Powderpuff Dr # 1105's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1310 Powderpuff Dr # 1105 currently offering any rent specials?
1310 Powderpuff Dr # 1105 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1310 Powderpuff Dr # 1105 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1310 Powderpuff Dr # 1105 is pet friendly.
Does 1310 Powderpuff Dr # 1105 offer parking?
Yes, 1310 Powderpuff Dr # 1105 offers parking.
Does 1310 Powderpuff Dr # 1105 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1310 Powderpuff Dr # 1105 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1310 Powderpuff Dr # 1105 have a pool?
Yes, 1310 Powderpuff Dr # 1105 has a pool.
Does 1310 Powderpuff Dr # 1105 have accessible units?
No, 1310 Powderpuff Dr # 1105 does not have accessible units.
Does 1310 Powderpuff Dr # 1105 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1310 Powderpuff Dr # 1105 has units with dishwashers.
Does 1310 Powderpuff Dr # 1105 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1310 Powderpuff Dr # 1105 has units with air conditioning.
