1121 Victoria Dr

Unit Amenities Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

2019 March $5500 plus 13% Tax

All inclusive except for electric and one time cleaning fee

The Waterside Cottage House is part of a private estate. It is located on prestigious and historic Victoria Drive in delightful Dunedin, Florida. The house faces west and overlooks Saint Josephs Sound and Americas number ONE most beautiful beach in the county, Caladesi Island State Park. With 108 feet of private waterfront the views are completely unobstructed. You will see breathtaking sunsets as well as abundant bird and sea life on a daily basis. Location is everything. The Waterside Cottage is across the street from the Pinellas Trail, walking distance from the quaint downtown district, 2.34 miles from Dunedin Causeway and Honeymoon Island, 5.91 miles from Clearwater Beach,and 3.99 miles from Countryside Mall. If you are not familiar with Dunedin it is well known for its award winning beaches, Friday morning fresh markets, unique gift shops, award winning restaurants, and fun filled merchant association sponsored events. Money Magazine ranked Dunedin as one of the top 10 Gulf Coast communities plus Dunedin was named by Trip Advisor to be the best suburb for the Tampa Bay/St.Pete Metropolitan Area and was awarded the first Trail Town Award by the State of Florida. Living in the Waterside Cottage on Victoria Drive in Dunedin Florida is a very special opportunity.