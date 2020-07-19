All apartments in Dunedin
Last updated April 15 2019 at 8:43 AM

101 1415 Main St

1415 Main Street · No Longer Available
Location

1415 Main Street, Dunedin, FL 34698
Lake Haven

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
gym
pool
shuffle board
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
furnished
granite counters
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
pool
shuffle board
cats allowed
dogs allowed
internet access
pet friendly
Welcome to paradise!

A beautifully furnished, modern coastal decor, 2 bedroom, 1 bath manufactured home in Lake Haven, Dunedin. An age 40 plus community that is safe, friendly and active. The home has high ceilings for a spacious feeling with granite counter tops and and lots of windows for natural light to stream in.

Please note monthly rate includes everything....electric, cable, internet, WiFi, sewage, trash, water and lawn maintenance.

The park has a heated swimming pool, exercise room, shuffleboard and active clubhouse. Located within minutes of beaches, downtown Dunedin shops, restaurants, art galleries, art festivals, farmers market, canoe rentals, bike trail, Blue Jays training stadium and close to Tampa airport.

Pets considered for a non refundable pet fee of two hundred dollars. Cleaning fee is ninety five dollars and refundable security deposit is four hundred dollars. Background check applies. Available April 1st.

My phone number is written below.
Area code: Seven two. Seven.
Six. Nine two.
Nine. Nine. Three. Three.

Thank you!
Sheri

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 101 1415 Main St have any available units?
101 1415 Main St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dunedin, FL.
What amenities does 101 1415 Main St have?
Some of 101 1415 Main St's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 101 1415 Main St currently offering any rent specials?
101 1415 Main St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 101 1415 Main St pet-friendly?
Yes, 101 1415 Main St is pet friendly.
Does 101 1415 Main St offer parking?
No, 101 1415 Main St does not offer parking.
Does 101 1415 Main St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 101 1415 Main St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 101 1415 Main St have a pool?
Yes, 101 1415 Main St has a pool.
Does 101 1415 Main St have accessible units?
No, 101 1415 Main St does not have accessible units.
Does 101 1415 Main St have units with dishwashers?
No, 101 1415 Main St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 101 1415 Main St have units with air conditioning?
No, 101 1415 Main St does not have units with air conditioning.
