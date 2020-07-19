101 1415 Main St

Amenities

Welcome to paradise!



A beautifully furnished, modern coastal decor, 2 bedroom, 1 bath manufactured home in Lake Haven, Dunedin. An age 40 plus community that is safe, friendly and active. The home has high ceilings for a spacious feeling with granite counter tops and and lots of windows for natural light to stream in.



Please note monthly rate includes everything....electric, cable, internet, WiFi, sewage, trash, water and lawn maintenance.



The park has a heated swimming pool, exercise room, shuffleboard and active clubhouse. Located within minutes of beaches, downtown Dunedin shops, restaurants, art galleries, art festivals, farmers market, canoe rentals, bike trail, Blue Jays training stadium and close to Tampa airport.



Pets considered for a non refundable pet fee of two hundred dollars. Cleaning fee is ninety five dollars and refundable security deposit is four hundred dollars. Background check applies. Available April 1st.



My phone number is written below.

Area code: Seven two. Seven.

Six. Nine two.

Nine. Nine. Three. Three.



Thank you!

Sheri