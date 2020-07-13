/
174 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Brownsville, FL
1 Unit Available
Brownsville
2103 NW 57th St
2103 Northwest 57th Street, Brownsville, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1172 sqft
SINGLE FAMILY HOME 3 BEDS 1 BATH - Property Id: 237410 SINGLE FAMILY HOME 3 BEDS 1 BATH READY TO SHOW, VERY CLOSE TO INNOVATION DISTRICT THE NEW MAGIC CITY PROJECT, EASY TO SHOW DO NOT MISS THIS OPPORTUNITY.
1 Unit Available
Melrose Heights
2734 NW 31 ST 2
2734 NW 31st St, Miami-Dade County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
950 sqft
Furnished 2/1 Duplex! Modern! - Property Id: 274578 Beautifully renovated and furnished two bedroom and one bath duplex! Central air, stainless steel appliances and plenty of parking! Centrally located to many shops, stores and restaurants! must
1 Unit Available
Model City
1749 nw 40 st
1749 Northwest 40th Street, Miami, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
1309 sqft
For Rent Duplex 2/1 W/D, Private Yard - Property Id: 292469 FOR RENT Freshly painted Duplex 2/1, W/D private yard. Tenant pays electricity. Available to live in July 10, 2020. 1st month & Security Deposit moves you in.
1 Unit Available
Model City
4521 NW 14th Ave
4521 Northwest 14th Avenue, Miami, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
Available for rent! 2-Bed and 1-Bath Duplex. Fully remodeled, new appliances and comes with washer & dryer. Tenants pay for utilities, kid and pet friendly. Requirements: 3 months to move in first and 2 security deposits.
1 Unit Available
Model City
4651 NW 16th Ave
4651 Northwest 16th Avenue, Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,025
Ready to move-in first-floor unit 1 bedrooms & 1 bathroom. Tenants must have 620+ Credit Scored, a background report, employment verification, and proof of income. PETS ALLOW with $250 Deposit.
1 Unit Available
Edgewater Park
465 S Royal Poinciana Blvd
465 South Royal Poinciana Boulevard, Miami Springs, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
825 sqft
Excellent 2/2 condo for rent in Miami Springs! Unit is on the ground floor on a corner. Features tiled flooring, central A/C, 2 parking spaces, centrally located. Tenant must provide credit/background check for landlord approval.
1 Unit Available
Gladeview
2406 Nw 67th St
2406 Northwest 67th Street, Gladeview, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
500 sqft
Updated private 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom detached duplex in Gladeview. Close to I-95 and within walking distance of Metrorail.
91 Units Available
Coconut Grove
Motion at Dadeland
8400 South Dixie Highway, Miami, FL
Studio
$1,679
464 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,804
767 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,667
1107 sqft
Enjoy morning yoga in the state of the art fitness studio, sip on an afternoon drink at the poolside bar, and spend your evening entertaining at the Social Club.
65 Units Available
Wynwood
AMLI Midtown Miami
3000 Northwest 2nd Avenue, Miami, FL
Studio
$2,640
536 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,160
774 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,780
1135 sqft
Live at the intersection of art and style at our apartments near Wynwood.
267 Units Available
Wynwood
Gio Midtown
3101 Northeast 1st Avenue, Miami, FL
Studio
$1,718
386 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,966
749 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,675
1130 sqft
There is an alchemy to special places; a unique convergence of space, time and design that creates something extraordinary.
34 Units Available
Edgewater
Midtown Five
125 Northeast 32nd Street, Miami, FL
Studio
$1,642
610 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,986
781 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,353
1199 sqft
Midtown Five in Miami started with a vision. The ideal blend of elegance and edge, our brand new residences offer innovative floor plans built with sustainable materials and designed for LEED certification.
9 Units Available
Coral Gables Section
Gables Grand Plaza Apartments
353 Aragon Ave, Coral Gables, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,728
887 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,045
1075 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,961
1312 sqft
Luxury community near I-95, US 1 and I-836. Recently renovated apartments include in-unit laundry, granite countertops and extra storage. Community features include a pool, game room, and clubhouse. Garage available.
21 Units Available
Altis Bonterra
3545 W 98th Street, Hialeah, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,550
801 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,830
1123 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,278
1399 sqft
Prestigious community minutes from schools and shops. Designer-chic designs, gourmet kitchens and wood flooring. Resort-like pool. Eco-friendly design. Spa-inspired bathrooms. Tech upgrades including USB charging.
15 Units Available
Coral Gables Section
Gables Columbus Center
60 Minorca Avenue, Coral Gables, FL
Studio
$1,980
727 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,295
874 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,490
1216 sqft
This easy-to-access community offers close proximity to freeways and entertainment venues. On-site bike shop, boardroom, clubroom and automated package room. Concierge service and dog wash area available.
42 Units Available
Brickell
Yacht Club at Brickell Apartments
1111 Brickell Bay Dr, Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,669
900 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,379
1246 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,259
1756 sqft
Resort-like community with direct access to the waterfront. Less than 10 minutes from the University of Miami. Apartments have granite countertops, hardwood floors and updated appliances. Valet and garages available.
46 Units Available
Edgewater
Bay Parc
1756 N Bayshore Dr, Miami, FL
Studio
$1,350
440 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,714
798 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,174
1181 sqft
This community has a beautiful view of Pace Park and the Atlantic Intracoastal Waterway. Apartments include hardwood flooring, walk-in closets and in-unit laundry. Amenities include a hot tub, sauna, pool, clubhouse and valet service.
34 Units Available
Brickell
SOMA at Brickell
145 SW 13th St, Miami, FL
Studio
$1,494
526 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,862
785 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,037
1064 sqft
The Shops at Mary Brickell Village and the Miami River are moments from this beautiful community. There's a luxurious fitness center, cyber cafe and movie theater all onsite. Apartments feature kitchen islands and granite countertops.
19 Units Available
Shenandoah
InTown
1900 SW 8th St, Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,472
660 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,849
955 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,442
1320 sqft
This vibrant community offers its residents a gym, pool and valet service. Units are furnished and include stainless steel appliances. Conveniently located along Route 41 near Maximo Gomez Park and Miami Senior High School.
17 Units Available
Coral Gables Section
Sofia Coral Gables
2000 Salzedo St, Coral Gables, FL
Studio
$1,596
399 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,401
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,699
1096 sqft
Apartments have a sleek and modern design. Each unit includes plank flooring, quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances, and dark cabinets. Rooftop yoga and private terraces. Convenient access to Hwy 1 and downtown Miami.
21 Units Available
North Bay Village
Moda at North Bay Village
8000 West Dr, North Bay Village, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,530
735 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,257
1264 sqft
Florida luxury living at its finest! Stainless steel appliances, granite counters, and in-unit laundry. Complex has gym, pool, hot tub, wine room, and common areas for recreation. Incredible views of the bay.
19 Units Available
Wynwood
Eve at the District
3635 NE 1st Ave, Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,755
737 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,405
1052 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Bridging Miami's most vibrant and cosmopolitan neighborhoods. Where the Design District Midtown, and Wynwood meet.
19 Units Available
West Miami
Club Prado
950 SW 57th Ave, West Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,678
783 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,956
963 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Club Prado offers luxury living in West Miami. Enjoy amenities that include a pool, spa and sundeck with private cabanas. Units feature gourmet kitchens and stainless steel appliances.
27 Units Available
Brickell
Camden Brickell
50 SW 10th St, Miami, FL
Studio
1 Bedroom
$1,929
775 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,269
1114 sqft
This luxurious community is just minutes from the Shops at Mary Brickell Village and the beaches of Miami. Amenities include a clubhouse, pool, gym and guest parking. Units are recently renovated and have hardwood flooring.
7 Units Available
Las Brisas Gardens
201 W 65th St, Hialeah, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,227
656 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,585
900 sqft
Lush tropical grounds with picnic and BBQ areas. Residents have access to on-site laundry facilities and an outdoor swimming pool. Units feature window treatments, linen closets and breakfast bars.
