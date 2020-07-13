/
pet friendly apartments
Last updated July 13 2020 at 6:22 AM
169 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in West Miami, FL
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
$
52 Units Available
Coral Terrace
District West Gables
2001 Ludlam Rd, West Miami, FL
Studio
$1,480
550 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,635
816 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,855
1015 sqft
Spacious 1-3 bedroom apartments in a resort-style community situated near the University of Miami. Floor plans feature kitchens with state-of-the-art appliances and private balconies with beautiful views. Online rent payment and 24-hour emergency maintenance available.
Verified
1 of 57
Last updated July 13 at 04:31am
$
19 Units Available
West Miami
Club Prado
950 SW 57th Ave, West Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,678
783 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,956
963 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Club Prado offers luxury living in West Miami. Enjoy amenities that include a pool, spa and sundeck with private cabanas. Units feature gourmet kitchens and stainless steel appliances.
1 of 9
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
West Miami
1801 Ludlam Rd
1801 Southwest 67th Avenue, West Miami, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,785
BRAND NEW BUILDING IN WEST CORAL GABLES AREA!! OFFERING 1 MONTH FREE!! LOW MOVE IN COSTS! CALL OR TEXT FERNAN FOR INFORMATION 7863044981 AMENITIES INCLUDE: Stylish 1, 2 and 3 Bedroom Apartments Resort-Style Swimming Pool World-Class Fitness
1 of 20
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
West Miami
2141 Ludlam Rd
2141 Southwest 67th Avenue, West Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,450
Low move in cost :::ONLY $99 DEPOSIT (with approved credit)::: No last month required to move in. APPROVAL IN 1 DAY Call or Text Fernan at (786) 304-4981 for showings the same day. Usually respond within seconds.
1 of 17
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
2 Units Available
West Miami
2211 Ludlam Rd
2211 Ludlam Rd, West Miami, FL
Studio
$1,290
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,749
Beautiful building with amazing amenities!! Low move in costs!! Call or text julian 305-399-4435 for more information! Call or text julian 305-399-4435 for more information! New building - starting at $99 deposit with approved credit, you don't
1 of 7
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
3 Units Available
West Miami
6240 SW 8th St
6240 Southwest 8th Street, West Miami, FL
Studio
$1,299
1 Bedroom
$1,460
2 Bedrooms
$1,790
BEAUTIFUL BUILDING WITH AMAZING AMENITIES!! LOW MOVE IN COSTS!! CALL OR TEXT JULIAN 305-399-4435 FOR MORE INFORMATION! CALL OR TEXT JULIAN 305-399-4435 FOR MORE INFORMATION! NEW BUILDING - STARTING AT $500 DEPOSIT WITH APPROVED CREDIT, YOU DON'T
1 of 30
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
West Miami
5861 SW 13th St
5861 Southwest 13th Street, West Miami, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
1296 sqft
Amazing Single Home at Sylvania 2Be/1Ba - Property Id: 184899 MMACULATE MODERNIST HOME,GREAT CURB APPEAL,TONS OF CHARACTER.
1 of 18
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
West Miami
6695 SW 21st St
6695 SW 21st St, West Miami, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,820
Low move in cost :::ONLY $99 DEPOSIT (with approved credit)::: No last month required to move in. APPROVAL IN 1 DAY Call or Text Fernan at (786) 304-4981 for showings. Usually respond within seconds.
1 of 23
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
West Miami
6340 SW 8th St
6340 Southwest 8th Street, West Miami, FL
Studio
$1,300
BEAUTIFUL BUILDING WITH AMAZING AMENITIES!! LOW MOVE IN COSTS!! CALL OR TEXT FERMIN AT 786-304-4981 FOR MORE INFORMATION! CALL OR TEXT FERMIN 786-304-4981 FOR MORE INFORMATION! NEW BUILDING - STARTING AT $99 DEPOSIT WITH APPROVED CREDIT, YOU DON'T
Results within 1 mile of West Miami
Verified
1 of 36
Last updated July 13 at 04:32am
$
47 Units Available
West Miami
Soleste Twenty2
2201 Ludlam Road, Miami, FL
Studio
$1,535
450 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,779
703 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,038
933 sqft
Soleste TWENTY2 is the new standard in luxury apartment living in West Miami, offering the style and conveniences of urban life, while maintaining the essence of a boutique neighborhood.
1 of 22
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Coral Terrace
2138 Ludlam Rd
2138 Southwest 67th Avenue, Coral Terrace, FL
Studio
$1,349
LOW MOVE IN COSTS! JUST $99 DEPOSIT BRAND NEW - BE THE FIRST LIVING IN THE UNIT NO LAST MONTH DEPOSIT HABLAMOS ESPANOL! CALL OR TEXT FERNAN 786.304.4981 PERFECT LOCATION!!! CALL OR TEXT FERNAN 786.304.
1 of 9
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
2 Units Available
Coral Terrace
1900 Ludlam Rd
1900 Southwest 67th Avenue, Coral Terrace, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,820
BRAND NEW BUILDING IN WEST CORAL GABLES AREA!! OFFERING 1 MONTH FREE!! LOW MOVE IN COSTS! CALL OR TEXT FERNAN FOR INFORMATION 7863044981 AMENITIES INCLUDE: Stylish 1, 2 and 3 Bedroom Apartments Resort-Style Swimming Pool World-Class Fitness
1 of 20
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Coral Terrace
3235 SW 58th Ct
3235 Southwest 58th Court, Coral Terrace, FL
4 Bedrooms
Ask
6 Bedrooms
$6,000
5716 sqft
Amazing HOME at Schenley Park 6Be/4Ba - Property Id: 184938 Spectacular gated 2-story home in Schenley Park near Coral Gables! This 6 bedroom 4 bath home has 5 bedrooms on ground level, a den, an upstairs loft, and an office.
1 of 22
Last updated July 13 at 05:49am
1 Unit Available
Coral Gables Section
1711 S Red Rd
1711 Southwest 57th Avenue, Coral Gables, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,700
Coral Gables charmer with a large covered terrace and fenced backyard! Perfect for small families situated central to everything and walking distance to Publix. Enjoy having tile floors throughout, SS kitchen and a well sized living room.
1 of 12
Last updated July 13 at 05:49am
1 Unit Available
Coral Terrace
2841 SW 64th Ave
2841 Southwest 64th Avenue, Coral Terrace, FL
4 Bedrooms
$3,250
Perfect location in the center of Miami. Large 4 bedroom home with 2 full baths. Plenty of space for parking and shaded backyard for children or pets to play. This property also comes with a bonus room you can use as an office or 5th bedroom.
1 of 10
Last updated July 13 at 05:49am
1 Unit Available
Flagami
635 SW 64 Ave
635 Southwest 64th Avenue, Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,350
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Wonderful one bedroom apartment, close to 8 Street. Rent includes water, garbage and electricity. Landlord will allow one pet under 20 pounds.
1 of 6
Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
Flagami
6840 NW 7th St
6840 Southwest 7th Street, Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,523
730 sqft
Apartment 1 Bedroom Move in 48H in MIami 33126 - Property Id: 316481 5 mins to the International Miami Airport, 5 to Coral Gables, and 10 to Downtown Miami/Brickell. The apartment is unfurnished, no carpet, big washer & dryer inside the unit.
Results within 5 miles of West Miami
Verified
1 of 36
Last updated July 13 at 06:30am
$
9 Units Available
Golden Pines
The Mile Coral Gables
3622 Coral Way, Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,685
734 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,274
1133 sqft
Luxury apartment living that feels like a boutique hotel. On-site plunge pool, fitness studio and game room. Apartments feature white quartz kitchen countertops and designer kitchen cabinetry.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated July 13 at 06:30am
$
14 Units Available
University Park
Advenir at University Park
10495 SW 14th Ter, Miami, FL
Studio
$1,425
384 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,440
640 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
838 sqft
Located in the heart of West Miami, were right across the street of Florida International University (FIU). Our location is perfect for those looking for homes while attending the university and those who commute for work in Miami, FL.
Verified
1 of 60
Last updated July 13 at 06:29am
$
47 Units Available
Golden Pines
Modera Douglas Station
3760 Bird Rd, Boca Raton, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,594
734 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,313
1075 sqft
A huge apartment block in Golden Pines with quick access to the South Dixie Highway. Rooms have granite counters and garbage disposals. Game room, garage and 24-hour concierge. Walking distance from Douglas Road Metrorail station.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated July 13 at 06:28am
$
26 Units Available
Kendall
Colony at Dadeland
9357 SW 77th Ave, Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,584
774 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,821
1027 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,526
1288 sqft
Modern homes with custom finishes and open layouts. Ample community amenities, including a clubhouse, two pools and 24/7 fitness center. Close to US Route 1 (Pinecrest Parkway). Near Dadeland Mall for convenient shopping.
Verified
1 of 62
Last updated July 13 at 06:19am
$
54 Units Available
AMLI 8800
8800 Doral Blvd, Doral, FL
Studio
$1,458
528 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,690
828 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,106
1220 sqft
Modern apartments with Italian cabinetry, deep soaking tubs and framed vanity mirrors. Amenities include multiple fitness centers and a heated saltwater pool. Just steps from Doral Central Park.
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated July 13 at 06:21am
$
12 Units Available
Little Havana
Stadium Tower
1760 SW 7th St, Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,718
731 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,033
1146 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,458
1400 sqft
Overlooking the Marlins Stadium, these pet-friendly homes feature eat-in kitchens, linen closets, spacious balconies, and full-size washers and dryers. Community amenities include a 24-hour fitness center and a barbecue area with daybeds.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 13 at 06:13am
$
34 Units Available
Fontainbleau East
Fontainebleau Milton
9517 Fontainebleau Blvd, Miami, FL
Studio
$1,447
666 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,640
832 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,730
1071 sqft
Easy access to the Dolphin Expressway and minutes from Mr. Food Store and Royal Thai restaurant. Residents enjoy a waterfall pool, racquetball courts, a heated spa and children's playground. Spacious modern floor plans.
