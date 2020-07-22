201 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Miami Springs, FL
Miami Springs, founded during the infamous South Florida land boom of the 1920's, originally was named Country Club Estates by Glenn Hammond Curtiss, one of the town's founding fathers who incidentally is widely considered to be "The Father of Naval Aviation." Miami Springs, along with the Miami suburbs of Opa-Locka and Coral Gables, were the first planned communities in The Sunshine State.
Miami Springs is a community within a communitydowntown Miami proper to be more specific, and smack dab in the middle of the Little Havana neighborhood with all of its restaurants and colorful residents. Miami Springs is shaped like an isosceles triangle, bordered by NW 36th Street and the Miami International Airport to the south, the Miami River Canal to the northeast, and the Ludlam Canal and Florida East Coast Railroad Yard to the west. About 14,000 residents live year-round in the 2.9-square-mile Miami Springs community, and according to the Miami Springs Airport Area Chamber of Commerce, finding a home for rent here may prove to be a daunting task.
Renting pet-friendly apartments in Miami Springs should offer peace of mind and convenience for our furry friends. It’s crucial to find an apartment that’ll work for both you and your pet. Before signing a pet-friendly apartment, take your time to study the layout and ask plenty of questions.
Some pet-friendly apartments in Miami Springs may request a pet deposit or only accept certain dog breeds. You should also consider if the floors are hardwood or carpeted. Hardwood may be easier to clean-up fur and a mess but could mean your neighbors below hear the tapping of your dog running past. An outdoor balcony can also be ideal for a pet who needs some fresh air.
Consider the neighborhood of any pet-friendly apartments in Miami Springs. Are they near a dog park or a vet? You should also research the rates of dog walkers in your area. It may be less expensive to move to a nearby neighborhood with a lower pet deposit, a better layout for your pet, and cheaper services.