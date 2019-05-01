All apartments in Deltona
Find more places like 2218 East Fairbanks Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Deltona, FL
/
2218 East Fairbanks Drive
Last updated May 1 2019 at 2:50 AM

2218 East Fairbanks Drive

2218 East Fairbanks Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Deltona
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

2218 East Fairbanks Drive, Deltona, FL 32725
Deltona Lakes

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This 3 bedroom 2 bath, 1,730 sf home is located in Deltona, FL. This home features beautiful tile and plush carpeted floors, an updated kitchen with white appliances, spacious dining area and car garage. Private back patio, great for pets and outdoor entertaining. This home is professionally managed by FirstKey Homes. Call our National Leasing Center at 844.395.3959 for more information on this home or for assistance with scheduling a self-tour. Apply for this home or schedule your own Self-Tour at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Up to three pets are allowed per home; pet fees may vary depending on market, Homeowner's Association, or local ordinances. Service animals will not incur pet fees and will be verified with documentation. Please ask about breed restrictions.Rents are subject to change at any time.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2218 East Fairbanks Drive have any available units?
2218 East Fairbanks Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Deltona, FL.
What amenities does 2218 East Fairbanks Drive have?
Some of 2218 East Fairbanks Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2218 East Fairbanks Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2218 East Fairbanks Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2218 East Fairbanks Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 2218 East Fairbanks Drive is pet friendly.
Does 2218 East Fairbanks Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2218 East Fairbanks Drive offers parking.
Does 2218 East Fairbanks Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2218 East Fairbanks Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2218 East Fairbanks Drive have a pool?
No, 2218 East Fairbanks Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2218 East Fairbanks Drive have accessible units?
No, 2218 East Fairbanks Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2218 East Fairbanks Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 2218 East Fairbanks Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2218 East Fairbanks Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 2218 East Fairbanks Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Deltona 1 BedroomsDeltona 2 Bedrooms
Deltona Apartments with BalconyDeltona Apartments with Pool
Deltona Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Orlando, FLKissimmee, FLDaytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FLAlafaya, FLPort Orange, FLWinter Garden, FLClermont, FLOcoee, FLOviedo, FL
Casselberry, FLWinter Springs, FLPalm Coast, FLMaitland, FLApopka, FLFour Corners, FLSouth Apopka, FLBay Hill, FLHaines City, FLGlencoe, FLCocoa West, FLViera East, FL
Silver Springs Shores, FLHolly Hill, FLBithlo, FLSouthchase, FLForest City, FLFairview Shores, FLPine Hills, FLWedgefield, FLTavares, FLPonce Inlet, FLWilliamsburg, FLSouth Daytona, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Bethune-Cookman UniversityDaytona State College
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona BeachOrange Technical College-Orlando Campus
Rollins College