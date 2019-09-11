All apartments in Deltona
Last updated September 11 2019 at 10:35 AM

2125 El Campo Avenue

2125 El Campo Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2125 El Campo Avenue, Deltona, FL 32725
Deltona Lakes

Amenities

w/d hookup
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
microwave
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Life. Well Lived.
Featuring sparkling pool!
Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and approximately 1,358 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community. This home is professionally managed and maintained by Tricon American Homes. You deserve single family rental living at its best!
BEWARE OF LEASING FRAUD! If you believe someone else is trying to rent you this home or have any questions regarding leasing fraud, please call our Fraud Prevention Hotline at 877.241.9085 or email us at TAHFraud@TriconAH.com. To learn more, visit TriconAmericanHomes.com/fraud-prevention.
Completed applications approved on first-come,first-served basis. Please drive by the home first and then call us for a private showing.

- Non-refundable application fee: $45 per occupant of age 18 or older
- One-year lease minimum
- Non-refundable, for all approved applicants, holding fee: $250 per application
- Utilities: Resident pays for all utilities including trash, sewer,and water
- Animals approved with pet fee and monthly animal rent
- Breed Restrictions: American Pit Bull Terrier, American Staffordshire Terrier, Bull Mastiff, Chow, Doberman, Pit Bull, Presa Canario, Rottweiler, Wolf, Wolf hybrids, any combination mix of the foregoing breeds, and any other breed or type that Landlord deems to have similar characteristics.
- Maximum two animals allowed
- Equal Housing Opportunity
- Pricing is subject to change without notice. Some pricing may include special offers based on lease terms and date of occupancy.
- Security deposit varies based uponcredit criteria; however standard security deposit equals one months rent.
- Pool Maintenance Fee: $95 per month pool maintenance fee will be added to any home with a pool.
- Applicants applying to a home associated with a HOA may be held to higher screening requirements and additional application processes.
- Approved Applicants are required to execute a L

(RLNE5084223)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2125 El Campo Avenue have any available units?
2125 El Campo Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Deltona, FL.
What amenities does 2125 El Campo Avenue have?
Some of 2125 El Campo Avenue's amenities include w/d hookup, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2125 El Campo Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2125 El Campo Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2125 El Campo Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 2125 El Campo Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 2125 El Campo Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 2125 El Campo Avenue does offer parking.
Does 2125 El Campo Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2125 El Campo Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2125 El Campo Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 2125 El Campo Avenue has a pool.
Does 2125 El Campo Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2125 El Campo Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2125 El Campo Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2125 El Campo Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 2125 El Campo Avenue have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2125 El Campo Avenue has units with air conditioning.
