Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

4200 NE 4th Ave

4200 Northeast 4th Avenue · (855) 464-8500
Location

4200 Northeast 4th Avenue, Deerfield Beach, FL 33064

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4200 NE 4th Ave · Avail. now

$2,297

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 1732 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
extra storage
microwave
Unit Amenities
extra storage
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
4br, 2bath Beautiful Single Family Home Rental Newly Renovated, tile and wooden flooring, pets welcome - Kitchen and Baths renovated and are stunning! This spacious 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom single family home has plenty of space for family gatherings, large kitchen and dinning room. The kitchen has new appliances with double door refrigerator, microwave, and cook-top stove and oven. Separate laundry room with Brand new extra large washer and dryer. Huge master bedroom with new wooden floors and an en suite. Fenced backyard with fruit tress and extra storage with a custom shed. Located close to US1 and the amazing beaches in Deerfield.

All Deerfield Beach public school systems

All Homes Rented in As-Is Condition

Pets Allowed - No Aggressive Breeds. Additional Pet Fees/Deposits and Registration May be Required. Please ask Agent.

*$10 Filter Maintenance Fee Applies
*$12.50 Liability Insurance Required - Ask Agent
$100 Lease Admin Fee Required

Contact us today for your personal tour of this great home - it will NOT last long!

https://onpointpropertytech.appfolio.com/listings/detail/0ad22c4b-72b3-4fa3-9a8d-04a5f59930b1

https://onpointpropertytech.appfolio.com/listings/rental_applications/new?listable_uid=0ad22c4b-72b3-4fa3-9a8d-04a5f59930b1&source=Website

For additional information please contact Tyler Lesneski at 561-628-1900

Selling or Renting your home with OnPoint Property Tech, Inc. EXCLUSIVE, UNMATCHED, 277 Point, Compound, & Hybrid, Marketing Systems is the answer.

(RLNE5862169)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4200 NE 4th Ave have any available units?
4200 NE 4th Ave has a unit available for $2,297 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Deerfield Beach, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Deerfield Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 4200 NE 4th Ave have?
Some of 4200 NE 4th Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4200 NE 4th Ave currently offering any rent specials?
4200 NE 4th Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4200 NE 4th Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 4200 NE 4th Ave is pet friendly.
Does 4200 NE 4th Ave offer parking?
No, 4200 NE 4th Ave does not offer parking.
Does 4200 NE 4th Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4200 NE 4th Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4200 NE 4th Ave have a pool?
No, 4200 NE 4th Ave does not have a pool.
Does 4200 NE 4th Ave have accessible units?
No, 4200 NE 4th Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 4200 NE 4th Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 4200 NE 4th Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
