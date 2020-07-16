4200 NE 4th Ave

Amenities

4br, 2bath Beautiful Single Family Home Rental Newly Renovated, tile and wooden flooring, pets welcome - Kitchen and Baths renovated and are stunning! This spacious 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom single family home has plenty of space for family gatherings, large kitchen and dinning room. The kitchen has new appliances with double door refrigerator, microwave, and cook-top stove and oven. Separate laundry room with Brand new extra large washer and dryer. Huge master bedroom with new wooden floors and an en suite. Fenced backyard with fruit tress and extra storage with a custom shed. Located close to US1 and the amazing beaches in Deerfield.



All Deerfield Beach public school systems



All Homes Rented in As-Is Condition



Pets Allowed - No Aggressive Breeds. Additional Pet Fees/Deposits and Registration May be Required. Please ask Agent.



*$10 Filter Maintenance Fee Applies

*$12.50 Liability Insurance Required - Ask Agent

$100 Lease Admin Fee Required



Contact us today for your personal tour of this great home - it will NOT last long!



