Amenities

patio / balcony recently renovated gym pool tennis court microwave

Unit Amenities microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities gym pool tennis court

Nice very well maintained 1/1 updated unit available in the active 55+ community of Century Village (Deerfield) offering tennis, pools, fitness center, manned security gate and patrol, and more!. Property needs nothing, turn key ready to go! Close to dining, beaches, shopping, all major highways, etc. This is a great opportunity for an owner occupant or an investor as you may rent it!