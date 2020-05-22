104 Westbury East

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning furnished patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities pet friendly accessible on-site laundry parking pool

Lovely Condo First Floor.

Newly Remodeled and Fresh Paint

Patio with furniture

Water Front great View

Condo is Furnished

Great Neighbors

Amazing 1 bedroom, 1.5 bathroom house in Deerfield Beach. Amenities included: wheelchair accessible, central air, central heat, deck, pool, updated kitchen, updated bathroom, storage, laundry in building, and yard. Utilities included: cable and water. Is not pet friendly. Date Available: May 29th 2020. $1,250/month rent. $1,250 security deposit required. Please submit the form on this page to learn more. This property is managed by a responsible landlord using Avail landlord software.