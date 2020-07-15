All apartments in Daytona Beach
Find more places like 417 Maple St..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Daytona Beach, FL
/
417 Maple St.
Last updated July 15 2020 at 6:51 PM

417 Maple St.

417 Maple Street · (407) 999-6791
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Daytona Beach
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

417 Maple Street, Daytona Beach, FL 32114

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 417 Maple St. · Avail. Sep 4

$775

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 768 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

pet friendly
accessible
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
accessible
417 Maple St. Available 09/04/20 PRICE CUT!!! AFFORDABLE HOME FOR RENT IN DAYTONA BEACH - PRICE CUT!!! AFFORDABLE HOME FOR RENT IN DAYTONA BEACH
417 MAPLE STREET
DAYTONA BEACH, FL 32114
Rent: $775/month
2 Bedrooms, 1 Bathroom
Nice affordable home with newer electric system and efficient hot water heater. On a corner lot with lots of yard space. PETS ARE WELCOME

This home is owned and managed by BMS Holdings LLC. You can complete an application and set up a viewing online at www.floridabeachcoast.com/vacancies. Section 8 is accepted. Contact us through this Web site with your telephone number and email address included in the reply. You can also call or text us at (407) 999-6791. Real estate firm Alabama LLC is leasing this home.

There is a brief application that is $68. Every person 18 and older living at the home must complete an application. Price to move-in is first month's rent, maintenance fee of $875, leasing fee of $500 and portal activation of $50. Depending on contents of application, an additional service and property tax fee $100 more than one month’s rent may apply. The pet fees are $20/month per pet rent and $150 one-time per pet fee. Appliances are available for rent at $25/month per appliance.

This company is committed to supporting the guidelines of the U.S. Fair Housing Act (Title VIII of the Civil Rights Act of 1968), as amended, which prohibits discrimination in the sale, rental, and financing of housing transactions because of race, color, religion, sex, handicap, familial status, or national origin.

(RLNE2508598)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 417 Maple St. have any available units?
417 Maple St. has a unit available for $775 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 417 Maple St. currently offering any rent specials?
417 Maple St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 417 Maple St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 417 Maple St. is pet friendly.
Does 417 Maple St. offer parking?
No, 417 Maple St. does not offer parking.
Does 417 Maple St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 417 Maple St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 417 Maple St. have a pool?
No, 417 Maple St. does not have a pool.
Does 417 Maple St. have accessible units?
Yes, 417 Maple St. has accessible units.
Does 417 Maple St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 417 Maple St. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 417 Maple St. have units with air conditioning?
No, 417 Maple St. does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 417 Maple St.?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Overlook at Daytona Apartment Homes
100 Seabreeze Blvd
Daytona Beach, FL 32118
Lake Forest
600 Jimmy Ann Dr
Daytona Beach, FL 32114
Nova Wood Apartments
1220 S Nova Rd
Daytona Beach, FL 32114
Sands Parc
100 Sands Parc Blvd
Daytona Beach, FL 32117
Osprey Landings
1756 S Clyde Morris Blvd
Daytona Beach, FL 32119
Coastline Cove
101 Raceway Pointe Dr
Daytona Beach, FL 32114
Southern Villas
239 Oak Tree Cir
Daytona Beach, FL 32114
Tomoka Pointe
1317 Tomoka Town Center Dr
Daytona Beach, FL 32117

Similar Pages

Daytona Beach 1 BedroomsDaytona Beach 2 Bedrooms
Daytona Beach Apartments with ParkingDaytona Beach Dog Friendly Apartments
Daytona Beach Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Orlando, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FLAlafaya, FLPort Orange, FLWinter Garden, FLClermont, FL
Ocoee, FLOviedo, FLCasselberry, FLWinter Springs, FLPalm Coast, FLMaitland, FLApopka, FLOrmond Beach, FL
Lake Mary, FLLongwood, FLNew Smyrna Beach, FLHorizon West, FLLady Lake, FLDeLand, FLOak Ridge, FLDoctor Phillips, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

East Daytona

Apartments Near Colleges

Bethune-Cookman UniversityDaytona State College
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona BeachEmbry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Worldwide
Orange Technical College-Mid Florida Campus
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity