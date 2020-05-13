Amenities

230 Hartford Avenue Available 07/15/20 Cozy 2BD/1BA walking distance from Beach! - This large cozy 2 bedroom 1 bath Beach Side Home located 1 block from the Beach in the beautiful Daytona Beach Fl. This home has beautiful hardwood flooring throughout with a large separate living/dining/kitchen area! Fenced in back yard with a very nice deck off the dining area! This home includes pest control and lawn care.

Only minutes away from the Ocean and all of its amenities! This home will not last long so hurry and schedule for showings with one of our agents! Cute and Cozy!



(RLNE5831170)