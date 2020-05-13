All apartments in Daytona Beach
Find more places like 230 Hartford Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Daytona Beach, FL
/
230 Hartford Avenue
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:10 AM

230 Hartford Avenue

230 Hartford Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Daytona Beach
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

230 Hartford Avenue, Daytona Beach, FL 32118
Ortona

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
230 Hartford Avenue Available 07/15/20 Cozy 2BD/1BA walking distance from Beach! - This large cozy 2 bedroom 1 bath Beach Side Home located 1 block from the Beach in the beautiful Daytona Beach Fl. This home has beautiful hardwood flooring throughout with a large separate living/dining/kitchen area! Fenced in back yard with a very nice deck off the dining area! This home includes pest control and lawn care.
Only minutes away from the Ocean and all of its amenities! This home will not last long so hurry and schedule for showings with one of our agents! Cute and Cozy!

(RLNE5831170)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 230 Hartford Avenue have any available units?
230 Hartford Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Daytona Beach, FL.
What amenities does 230 Hartford Avenue have?
Some of 230 Hartford Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 230 Hartford Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
230 Hartford Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 230 Hartford Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 230 Hartford Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Daytona Beach.
Does 230 Hartford Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 230 Hartford Avenue does offer parking.
Does 230 Hartford Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 230 Hartford Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 230 Hartford Avenue have a pool?
No, 230 Hartford Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 230 Hartford Avenue have accessible units?
No, 230 Hartford Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 230 Hartford Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 230 Hartford Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 230 Hartford Avenue have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 230 Hartford Avenue has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Epic
1420 New Bellevue Ave
Daytona Beach, FL 32114
The Overlook at Daytona Apartment Homes
100 Seabreeze Blvd
Daytona Beach, FL 32118
Lake Forest
600 Jimmy Ann Dr
Daytona Beach, FL 32114
Sands Parc
100 Sands Parc Blvd
Daytona Beach, FL 32117
Osprey Landings
1756 S Clyde Morris Blvd
Daytona Beach, FL 32119
Coastline Cove
101 Raceway Pointe Dr
Daytona Beach, FL 32114
Andros Isles Luxury Apartments
100 Acklins Cir
Daytona Beach, FL 32119
Integra Shores
100 Integra Shores Drive
Daytona Beach, FL 32117

Similar Pages

Daytona Beach 1 BedroomsDaytona Beach 2 Bedrooms
Daytona Beach Apartments with ParkingDaytona Beach Dog Friendly Apartments
Daytona Beach Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Orlando, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FLAlafaya, FLPort Orange, FLWinter Garden, FLClermont, FL
Ocoee, FLOviedo, FLCasselberry, FLWinter Springs, FLPalm Coast, FLMaitland, FLApopka, FLOrmond Beach, FL
Lake Mary, FLLongwood, FLNew Smyrna Beach, FLHorizon West, FLLady Lake, FLDeLand, FLOak Ridge, FLDoctor Phillips, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

East Daytona

Apartments Near Colleges

Bethune-Cookman UniversityDaytona State College
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona BeachEmbry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Worldwide
Orange Technical College-Mid Florida Campus