230 Hartford Avenue, Daytona Beach, FL 32118 Ortona
Amenities
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
230 Hartford Avenue Available 07/15/20 Cozy 2BD/1BA walking distance from Beach! - This large cozy 2 bedroom 1 bath Beach Side Home located 1 block from the Beach in the beautiful Daytona Beach Fl. This home has beautiful hardwood flooring throughout with a large separate living/dining/kitchen area! Fenced in back yard with a very nice deck off the dining area! This home includes pest control and lawn care. Only minutes away from the Ocean and all of its amenities! This home will not last long so hurry and schedule for showings with one of our agents! Cute and Cozy!
(RLNE5831170)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 230 Hartford Avenue have any available units?
230 Hartford Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Daytona Beach, FL.
What amenities does 230 Hartford Avenue have?
Some of 230 Hartford Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 230 Hartford Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
230 Hartford Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.