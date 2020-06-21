Amenities
100 Berg Court Available 07/01/20 Gorgeous 3 Bedroom Home in Prestigious LPGA! - Gorgeous 3 bedroom, 2 bath home, with a den in LPGA. This home features a formal living room and dining room. A beautiful kitchen with white cabinets, stainless steel appliances and a breakfast bar. The great room features tray ceilings and looks out onto the golf course. This lovely home has tile floors throughout, decorative touches and a screened in patio. Great location, close to highways and the new outlet mall.
*This property is currently tenant occupied. Please do not disturb the tenants.
*One small pet under 30 lbs okay, restrictions apply.
*Lawn service included.
Office, 386-281-3224
After hours, Becky, 386-843-1839
No Cats Allowed
(RLNE2978771)