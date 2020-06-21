All apartments in Daytona Beach
Daytona Beach, FL
100 Berg Court
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:00 AM

100 Berg Court

100 Berg Court · (386) 281-3224
Location

100 Berg Court, Daytona Beach, FL 32124
Lionspaw

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 100 Berg Court · Avail. Jul 1

$2,500

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 2410 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
100 Berg Court Available 07/01/20 Gorgeous 3 Bedroom Home in Prestigious LPGA! - Gorgeous 3 bedroom, 2 bath home, with a den in LPGA. This home features a formal living room and dining room. A beautiful kitchen with white cabinets, stainless steel appliances and a breakfast bar. The great room features tray ceilings and looks out onto the golf course. This lovely home has tile floors throughout, decorative touches and a screened in patio. Great location, close to highways and the new outlet mall.

*This property is currently tenant occupied. Please do not disturb the tenants.
*One small pet under 30 lbs okay, restrictions apply.
*Lawn service included.
Office, 386-281-3224
After hours, Becky, 386-843-1839

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE2978771)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 100 Berg Court have any available units?
100 Berg Court has a unit available for $2,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 100 Berg Court currently offering any rent specials?
100 Berg Court isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 100 Berg Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 100 Berg Court is pet friendly.
Does 100 Berg Court offer parking?
No, 100 Berg Court does not offer parking.
Does 100 Berg Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 100 Berg Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 100 Berg Court have a pool?
No, 100 Berg Court does not have a pool.
Does 100 Berg Court have accessible units?
No, 100 Berg Court does not have accessible units.
Does 100 Berg Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 100 Berg Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 100 Berg Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 100 Berg Court does not have units with air conditioning.
