420 Peter Pan Blvd

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher furnished garbage disposal granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking pool garage hot tub

NO REAR NEIGHBORS! Pool care, Lawn care. stainless steel appliances! Newer granite installed! Lovely side by side Whirlpool refrigerator, flat top stove, top of the line! Carpet in the bedrooms and living room! Beautifully appointed FULLY FURNISHED 4 bed 3 bath single family one story home. Neutral colors throughout. Tile in the family room. You will love the Pool View from the master bedroom! Irrigation water is reclaimed to keep your water bill lower. Private backyard. Lovely in ground pool and spa. Close to hospital, shopping and restaurants. What a nice place to call home! Pool heater doesn't convey. NO PETS ALLOWED. Washer and dryer are convenience items.