Last updated January 23 2020 at 8:57 AM

420 Peter Pan Blvd

420 Peter Pan Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

420 Peter Pan Boulevard, Davenport, FL 33837

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
furnished
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
NO REAR NEIGHBORS! Pool care, Lawn care. stainless steel appliances! Newer granite installed! Lovely side by side Whirlpool refrigerator, flat top stove, top of the line! Carpet in the bedrooms and living room! Beautifully appointed FULLY FURNISHED 4 bed 3 bath single family one story home. Neutral colors throughout. Tile in the family room. You will love the Pool View from the master bedroom! Irrigation water is reclaimed to keep your water bill lower. Private backyard. Lovely in ground pool and spa. Close to hospital, shopping and restaurants. What a nice place to call home! Pool heater doesn't convey. NO PETS ALLOWED. Washer and dryer are convenience items.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 420 Peter Pan Blvd have any available units?
420 Peter Pan Blvd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Davenport, FL.
What amenities does 420 Peter Pan Blvd have?
Some of 420 Peter Pan Blvd's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 420 Peter Pan Blvd currently offering any rent specials?
420 Peter Pan Blvd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 420 Peter Pan Blvd pet-friendly?
Yes, 420 Peter Pan Blvd is pet friendly.
Does 420 Peter Pan Blvd offer parking?
Yes, 420 Peter Pan Blvd offers parking.
Does 420 Peter Pan Blvd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 420 Peter Pan Blvd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 420 Peter Pan Blvd have a pool?
Yes, 420 Peter Pan Blvd has a pool.
Does 420 Peter Pan Blvd have accessible units?
No, 420 Peter Pan Blvd does not have accessible units.
Does 420 Peter Pan Blvd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 420 Peter Pan Blvd has units with dishwashers.
Does 420 Peter Pan Blvd have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 420 Peter Pan Blvd has units with air conditioning.

