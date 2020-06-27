420 Peter Pan Blvd

Amenities
NO REAR NEIGHBORS! Pool care, Lawn care. stainless steel appliances! Newer granite installed! Lovely side by side Whirlpool refrigerator, flat top stove, top of the line! Carpet in the bedrooms and living room! Beautifully appointed FULLY FURNISHED 4 bed 3 bath single family one story home. Neutral colors throughout. Tile in the family room. You will love the Pool View from the master bedroom! Irrigation water is reclaimed to keep your water bill lower. Private backyard. Lovely in ground pool and spa. Close to hospital, shopping and restaurants. What a nice place to call home! Pool heater doesn't convey. NO PETS ALLOWED. Washer and dryer are convenience items.