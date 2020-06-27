All apartments in Davenport
Last updated June 5 2020 at 12:43 AM

319 IRONWOOD DRIVE

319 Iron Wood Drive · No Longer Available
Location

319 Iron Wood Drive, Davenport, FL 33837

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
The perfect area for your family! Gated community where you can live with the peace of mind that your family is safe and in a good neighborhood. Beautiful well-maintained 3-bedroom, 2-bathroom residence with a spacious private dining, living and kitchen in addition to a private hall at the entrance to the main hallway that allows you to receive visitors in the privacy of your home but without having to pass the other areas of your residence. Comfortable screened lanai and fenced patio. Don't miss this opportunity to live comfortably while you settle down or organize the purchase of your residence.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 319 IRONWOOD DRIVE have any available units?
319 IRONWOOD DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Davenport, FL.
What amenities does 319 IRONWOOD DRIVE have?
Some of 319 IRONWOOD DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 319 IRONWOOD DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
319 IRONWOOD DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 319 IRONWOOD DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 319 IRONWOOD DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Davenport.
Does 319 IRONWOOD DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 319 IRONWOOD DRIVE offers parking.
Does 319 IRONWOOD DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 319 IRONWOOD DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 319 IRONWOOD DRIVE have a pool?
No, 319 IRONWOOD DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 319 IRONWOOD DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 319 IRONWOOD DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 319 IRONWOOD DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 319 IRONWOOD DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 319 IRONWOOD DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 319 IRONWOOD DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.

