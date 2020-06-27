319 IRONWOOD DRIVE

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

The perfect area for your family! Gated community where you can live with the peace of mind that your family is safe and in a good neighborhood. Beautiful well-maintained 3-bedroom, 2-bathroom residence with a spacious private dining, living and kitchen in addition to a private hall at the entrance to the main hallway that allows you to receive visitors in the privacy of your home but without having to pass the other areas of your residence. Comfortable screened lanai and fenced patio. Don't miss this opportunity to live comfortably while you settle down or organize the purchase of your residence.