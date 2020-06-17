All apartments in Dania Beach
3164 Southwest 49th Street
Last updated June 18 2020 at 4:48 AM

3164 Southwest 49th Street

3164 Southwest 49th Street · (954) 314-2752
Location

3164 Southwest 49th Street, Dania Beach, FL 33312
Dania Beach

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY reallyo

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1A · Avail. now

$1,595

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1005 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
pet friendly
3164 Southwest 49th Street Apt #1A, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33312 - 2 BR 2.5 BA Apartment. Listing uploaded and marketed by Yola Navam, Lr, (954) 314-2752. Available from: 06/07/2020. Pets: allowed. Ref# 610222H05 This gorgeous 2 bedroom townhome is located in a fabulous community offering easy access to all highways, shopping areas and schools. Home features a spacious floor plan, a beautiful lake view, screened patio, tiled floors and more. Ready for a new resident. [ Published 18-Jun-20 / ID 3580401 ]

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3164 Southwest 49th Street have any available units?
3164 Southwest 49th Street has a unit available for $1,595 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 3164 Southwest 49th Street currently offering any rent specials?
3164 Southwest 49th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3164 Southwest 49th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 3164 Southwest 49th Street is pet friendly.
Does 3164 Southwest 49th Street offer parking?
No, 3164 Southwest 49th Street does not offer parking.
Does 3164 Southwest 49th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3164 Southwest 49th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3164 Southwest 49th Street have a pool?
No, 3164 Southwest 49th Street does not have a pool.
Does 3164 Southwest 49th Street have accessible units?
No, 3164 Southwest 49th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3164 Southwest 49th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 3164 Southwest 49th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3164 Southwest 49th Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 3164 Southwest 49th Street does not have units with air conditioning.
