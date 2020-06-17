Amenities
3164 Southwest 49th Street Apt #1A, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33312 - 2 BR 2.5 BA Apartment. Listing uploaded and marketed by Yola Navam, Lr, (954) 314-2752. Available from: 06/07/2020. Pets: allowed. Ref# 610222H05 This gorgeous 2 bedroom townhome is located in a fabulous community offering easy access to all highways, shopping areas and schools. Home features a spacious floor plan, a beautiful lake view, screened patio, tiled floors and more. Ready for a new resident. [ Published 18-Jun-20 / ID 3580401 ]