All apartments in Dania Beach
Find more places like 220 Southwest 16th Street - 1.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Dania Beach, FL
/
220 Southwest 16th Street - 1
Last updated March 9 2020 at 4:08 PM

220 Southwest 16th Street - 1

220 SW 16th St · (954) 647-0021
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Dania Beach
See all
Dania Beach
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all

Location

220 SW 16th St, Dania Beach, FL 33004
Dania Beach

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

Studio

Unit 0 Bed · Avail. now

$950

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 200 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

microwave
internet access
furnished
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
furnished
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
internet access
FRESHLY REDONE COZY STUDIO attached to office building on Sheridan and US 1/Federal Hwy. Apartment is the side unit fenced in with an extra large backyard. It can be rented furnished or unfurnished. Kitchen has microwave, fridge, stove. Great location. Near Beach, West Lake Park, Several Shopping Plazas, Airport, Casino of Dania Beach. Bike ride to the beach or parks, it's 5 minutes to airport and very close to Ft Lauderdale. Desirable location near shopping, Publix and Starbucks plaza. Owner pays water, gas and electrical and internet
$950/Month
FRESHLY REDONE COZY STUDIO attached to office building on Sheridan and US 1/Federal Hwy. Apartment is the side unit fenced in with an extra large backyard. It can be rented furnished or unfurnished. Kitchen has microwave, fridge, stove. Great location. Bike ride to the beach or parks, it's 5 minutes to airport and very close to Ft Lauderdale. Desirable location near shopping, Publix and Starbucks plaza. Owner pays water, gas and electrical and internet

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 220 Southwest 16th Street - 1 have any available units?
220 Southwest 16th Street - 1 has a unit available for $950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 220 Southwest 16th Street - 1 have?
Some of 220 Southwest 16th Street - 1's amenities include microwave, internet access, and furnished. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 220 Southwest 16th Street - 1 currently offering any rent specials?
220 Southwest 16th Street - 1 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 220 Southwest 16th Street - 1 pet-friendly?
No, 220 Southwest 16th Street - 1 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dania Beach.
Does 220 Southwest 16th Street - 1 offer parking?
No, 220 Southwest 16th Street - 1 does not offer parking.
Does 220 Southwest 16th Street - 1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 220 Southwest 16th Street - 1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 220 Southwest 16th Street - 1 have a pool?
No, 220 Southwest 16th Street - 1 does not have a pool.
Does 220 Southwest 16th Street - 1 have accessible units?
No, 220 Southwest 16th Street - 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 220 Southwest 16th Street - 1 have units with dishwashers?
No, 220 Southwest 16th Street - 1 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 220 Southwest 16th Street - 1 have units with air conditioning?
No, 220 Southwest 16th Street - 1 does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 220 Southwest 16th Street - 1?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Place At Dania Beach
180 East Dania Beach Boulevard
Dania Beach, FL 33004
Beach Walk at Sheridan
311 E Sheridan St
Dania Beach, FL 33004
Alister Isles
4781 Southwest 39th Way
Dania Beach, FL 33312
Sheridan Ocean Club Apartments
1155 SE 7th Ave
Dania Beach, FL 33004

Similar Pages

Dania Beach 1 BedroomsDania Beach 2 Bedrooms
Dania Beach Apartments with BalconyDania Beach Apartments with Pool
Dania Beach Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Miami, FLFort Lauderdale, FLBoca Raton, FLWest Palm Beach, FLPembroke Pines, FLPlantation, FLCoral Springs, FLBoynton Beach, FLMiramar, FLDelray Beach, FLDavie, FL
Pompano Beach, FLHollywood, FLHialeah, FLSunrise, FLDoral, FLKendall West, FLMiami Gardens, FLRoyal Palm Beach, FLThe Hammocks, FLCountry Club, FLLauderdale Lakes, FL
Fountainebleau, FLPalm Springs, FLKendale Lakes, FLSunny Isles Beach, FLOakland Park, FLHallandale Beach, FLWilton Manors, FLRiviera Beach, FLLantana, FLParkland, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Broward CollegeCarlos Albizu University-Miami
Keiser University-Ft LauderdaleMiami Dade College
Nova Southeastern University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity