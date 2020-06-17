220 Southwest 16th Street - 1

Amenities

microwave internet access furnished range refrigerator

Unit Amenities furnished microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities internet access

FRESHLY REDONE COZY STUDIO attached to office building on Sheridan and US 1/Federal Hwy. Apartment is the side unit fenced in with an extra large backyard. It can be rented furnished or unfurnished. Kitchen has microwave, fridge, stove. Great location. Near Beach, West Lake Park, Several Shopping Plazas, Airport, Casino of Dania Beach. Bike ride to the beach or parks, it's 5 minutes to airport and very close to Ft Lauderdale. Desirable location near shopping, Publix and Starbucks plaza. Owner pays water, gas and electrical and internet

$950/Month

