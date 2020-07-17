All apartments in Dania Beach
Find more places like 217 SW 2nd Place Unit W.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Dania Beach, FL
/
217 SW 2nd Place Unit W
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

217 SW 2nd Place Unit W

217 Southwest 2nd Place · (844) 874-2669
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Dania Beach
See all
Dania Beach
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all

Location

217 Southwest 2nd Place, Dania Beach, FL 33004
Dania Beach

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 217 SW 2nd Place Unit W Dania Beach FL · Avail. now

$1,399

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 675 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
dishwasher
pool
air conditioning
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
pool
LIFE SIMPLIFIED
Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB. Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 2 bedrooms, 1 bathrooms, and approximately 675 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community. This home is professionally managed and maintained by Tricon American Homes. You deserve single family rental living at its best!
BEWARE OF LEASING FRAUD! If you believe someone else is trying to rent you this home or have any questions regarding leasing fraud, please call our Fraud Prevention Hotline at 877.241.9085 or email us at TAHFraud@TriconAH.com. To learn more, visit TriconAmericanHomes.com/fraud-prevention.

Completed applications approved on “first-come, first-served” basis.

- Non-refundable application fee: $49.99 per occupant of age 18 or older
- One-year or longer lease minimum
- Non-refundable holding fee: $250 per home, credited to approved applicant’s first month’s rent after move in
- Utilities: Resident pays for all utilities including trash, sewer, and water
- Animals approved with pet fee and monthly animal rent
- Breed Restrictions: American Pit Bull Terrier, American Staffordshire Terrier, Bull Mastiff, Chow, Doberman, Pit Bull, Presa Canario, Rottweiler, Wolf, Wolf hybrids, any combination mix of the foregoing breeds, and any other breed or type that Landlord deems to have similar characteristics.
- Maximum two animals allowed
- Equal Housing Opportunity
- Pricing is subject to change without notice. Some pricing may include special offers based on lease terms and date of occupancy.
- Security deposit varies based upon credit criteria; however standard security deposit equals one month’s rent.
- Pool Maintenance Fee: $95 per month pool maintenance fee will be added to any home with a pool.
- Approved Applicants are required to execute a Lease

(RLNE5894351)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 217 SW 2nd Place Unit W have any available units?
217 SW 2nd Place Unit W has a unit available for $1,399 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 217 SW 2nd Place Unit W have?
Some of 217 SW 2nd Place Unit W's amenities include w/d hookup, dishwasher, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 217 SW 2nd Place Unit W currently offering any rent specials?
217 SW 2nd Place Unit W is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 217 SW 2nd Place Unit W pet-friendly?
No, 217 SW 2nd Place Unit W is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dania Beach.
Does 217 SW 2nd Place Unit W offer parking?
No, 217 SW 2nd Place Unit W does not offer parking.
Does 217 SW 2nd Place Unit W have units with washers and dryers?
No, 217 SW 2nd Place Unit W does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 217 SW 2nd Place Unit W have a pool?
Yes, 217 SW 2nd Place Unit W has a pool.
Does 217 SW 2nd Place Unit W have accessible units?
No, 217 SW 2nd Place Unit W does not have accessible units.
Does 217 SW 2nd Place Unit W have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 217 SW 2nd Place Unit W has units with dishwashers.
Does 217 SW 2nd Place Unit W have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 217 SW 2nd Place Unit W has units with air conditioning.
Interested in 217 SW 2nd Place Unit W?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Place At Dania Beach
180 East Dania Beach Boulevard
Dania Beach, FL 33004
Beach Walk at Sheridan
311 E Sheridan St
Dania Beach, FL 33004
Sheridan Ocean Club Apartments
1155 SE 7th Ave
Dania Beach, FL 33004
Alister Isles
4781 Southwest 39th Way
Dania Beach, FL 33312

Similar Pages

Dania Beach 1 BedroomsDania Beach 2 BedroomsDania Beach Apartments with Gyms
Dania Beach Pet Friendly PlacesDania Beach Studio Apartments
Miami-Dade County ApartmentsPalm Beach County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Miami, FLFort Lauderdale, FLBoca Raton, FLWest Palm Beach, FLPembroke Pines, FLPlantation, FLCoral Springs, FLMiramar, FLBoynton Beach, FLDavie, FLDelray Beach, FL
Pompano Beach, FLHialeah, FLHollywood, FLSunrise, FLDoral, FLKendall West, FLMiami Gardens, FLRoyal Palm Beach, FLThe Hammocks, FLCountry Club, FLLauderdale Lakes, FL
Fountainebleau, FLKendale Lakes, FLSunny Isles Beach, FLOakland Park, FLPalm Springs, FLHallandale Beach, FLWilton Manors, FLRiviera Beach, FLLantana, FLParkland, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Broward CollegeCarlos Albizu University-Miami
Keiser University-Ft LauderdaleMiami Dade College
Nova Southeastern University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity