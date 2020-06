Amenities

patio / balcony pool bbq/grill

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities pool bbq/grill

COZY ONE BED/ONE BATH UNIT WITH KITCHEN AND DINING AREA IN THE DESIRABLE TOWN OF DANIA BEACH.



BACKYARD PATIO FOR BBQ OR GARDEN. ACROSS THE STREET FROM PARK AND RECREATION CENTER WITH FIELDS, COURTS, AND POOL, AS WELL AS POLICE STATION. ON QUIET ONE-WAY STREET.



5 MINUTES FROM THE OCEAN.



1 MINUTE FROM US1.



CONTACT LISTING AGENT. WILL NOT LAST! FIRST, LAST, & DEPOSIT REQUIRED. NO PRIOR EVICTIONS.