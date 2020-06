Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly pool

Cozy aparment 2bed/ 2 bath on the first floor, renovated, freshly painted, with new cabinets and counter tops in the kitchen, new appliances, washer and dryer in the unit, new water heater. All ages, small pets are allowed, no smokers, nice community with excellent location. Great Schools !!!!