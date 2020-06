Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities elevator pool

Gorgeous completely remodeled lakefront 2 bedroom 2 bathroom open concept tiled apartment. Location Location Location, close to stores, shopping malls and expressway. Elevator in this three story building. Come see for yourself. Last two months of pay stubs, proof of funds is required. three times the rent monthly income is required.