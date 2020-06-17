All apartments in Coral Springs
8460 NW 40 Street
8460 NW 40 Street

8460 Northwest 40th Street · No Longer Available
Location

8460 Northwest 40th Street, Coral Springs, FL 33065
Village Green

Amenities

Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
Spacious 3 bedroom, 2 bath unit on the 1st floor with Patio Immediate availability $1,800/mo. NEW FULLY REMODELED KITCHENS & BATHROOMS. Cherry wood cabinets with Mascarello Granite countertops and all new STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES ! Open Kitchen format with wrap around bar, complete with Brand new Stainless Refrigerator, Glass top Stove, Dishwasher, Microwave & In Unit Washer and Dryer. New wood floors in All bedrooms with NO carpet. 1st floor with patio and back yard access. Grade-A Coral Springs school system Close to Markets, Shopping & Restaurants. Comes with 2 assigned parking spaces, NO HOA and on site Manager/Maintenance man. Located right Across the street from Sandy Ridge Sanctuary Park 2 Pets under 35lbs welcome. No Aggressive breeds.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 250
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply.
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8460 NW 40 Street have any available units?
8460 NW 40 Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Coral Springs, FL.
What amenities does 8460 NW 40 Street have?
Some of 8460 NW 40 Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8460 NW 40 Street currently offering any rent specials?
8460 NW 40 Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8460 NW 40 Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 8460 NW 40 Street is pet friendly.
Does 8460 NW 40 Street offer parking?
Yes, 8460 NW 40 Street does offer parking.
Does 8460 NW 40 Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8460 NW 40 Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8460 NW 40 Street have a pool?
No, 8460 NW 40 Street does not have a pool.
Does 8460 NW 40 Street have accessible units?
No, 8460 NW 40 Street does not have accessible units.
Does 8460 NW 40 Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8460 NW 40 Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 8460 NW 40 Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 8460 NW 40 Street does not have units with air conditioning.
