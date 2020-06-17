8460 NW 40 Street

Amenities

Spacious 3 bedroom, 2 bath unit on the 1st floor with Patio Immediate availability $1,800/mo. NEW FULLY REMODELED KITCHENS & BATHROOMS. Cherry wood cabinets with Mascarello Granite countertops and all new STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES ! Open Kitchen format with wrap around bar, complete with Brand new Stainless Refrigerator, Glass top Stove, Dishwasher, Microwave & In Unit Washer and Dryer. New wood floors in All bedrooms with NO carpet. 1st floor with patio and back yard access. Grade-A Coral Springs school system Close to Markets, Shopping & Restaurants. Comes with 2 assigned parking spaces, NO HOA and on site Manager/Maintenance man. Located right Across the street from Sandy Ridge Sanctuary Park 2 Pets under 35lbs welcome. No Aggressive breeds.