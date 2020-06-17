5980 W Sample Rd 307

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly gym parking garage

Beautiful 3/2 Condo for Rent - Property Id: 150031



Spacious 3bedroom/2bathroom Condo in a desirable gated community. All Laminated wood flooring. Full-sized washer & dryer in unit. Open balcony. One-car detached garage. Good schools district. Convenience Location.

Driving Directions:

Sample Road, West of 441/State Road 7 to NW 62 Ave go South, to 1st Opening - Bland Road, turn Left (East) to Poinciana Community Entrance at the end of street.

Broker Confidential:

Easy to show. Association is in the process of replacing roofs on all buildings. One bedroom has an unfinished ceiling until the building roof is replaced by the condo association.

