Coral Springs, FL
5980 W Sample Rd 307
Last updated June 15 2020 at 1:21 PM

5980 W Sample Rd 307

5980 West Sample Road · No Longer Available
Location

5980 West Sample Road, Coral Springs, FL 33067

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
gym
parking
garage
Beautiful 3/2 Condo for Rent - Property Id: 150031

Spacious 3bedroom/2bathroom Condo in a desirable gated community. All Laminated wood flooring. Full-sized washer & dryer in unit. Open balcony. One-car detached garage. Good schools district. Convenience Location.
Driving Directions:
Sample Road, West of 441/State Road 7 to NW 62 Ave go South, to 1st Opening - Bland Road, turn Left (East) to Poinciana Community Entrance at the end of street.
Broker Confidential:
Easy to show. Association is in the process of replacing roofs on all buildings. One bedroom has an unfinished ceiling until the building roof is replaced by the condo association.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/150031
Property Id 150031

(RLNE5791959)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5980 W Sample Rd 307 have any available units?
5980 W Sample Rd 307 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Coral Springs, FL.
What amenities does 5980 W Sample Rd 307 have?
Some of 5980 W Sample Rd 307's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5980 W Sample Rd 307 currently offering any rent specials?
5980 W Sample Rd 307 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5980 W Sample Rd 307 pet-friendly?
Yes, 5980 W Sample Rd 307 is pet friendly.
Does 5980 W Sample Rd 307 offer parking?
Yes, 5980 W Sample Rd 307 does offer parking.
Does 5980 W Sample Rd 307 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5980 W Sample Rd 307 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5980 W Sample Rd 307 have a pool?
No, 5980 W Sample Rd 307 does not have a pool.
Does 5980 W Sample Rd 307 have accessible units?
No, 5980 W Sample Rd 307 does not have accessible units.
Does 5980 W Sample Rd 307 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5980 W Sample Rd 307 has units with dishwashers.
Does 5980 W Sample Rd 307 have units with air conditioning?
No, 5980 W Sample Rd 307 does not have units with air conditioning.
