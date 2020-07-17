All apartments in Coral Springs
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

3733 Lancewood Dr

3733 Lancewood Drive · (954) 546-2079
Location

3733 Lancewood Drive, Coral Springs, FL 33065
Woodside

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 beds, 2.5 baths, $2579 · Avail. now

$2,579

4 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 2863 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
You will love making this beautiful house your new home! The front exterior boasts a two-car garage, charming curb appeal, and a lush lawn, while the backyard is complete with an enclosed patio area for your outdoor enjoyment. The interior is lined with plush carpeting and stylish tile flooring, each room offers lots of space for making long-lasting memories, and the bedrooms are lit with ample amounts of natural lighting. Additionally, the kitchen is equipped with updated appliances, an island, and beautiful all-white cabinetry.

(RLNE5862019)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3733 Lancewood Dr have any available units?
3733 Lancewood Dr has a unit available for $2,579 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 3733 Lancewood Dr have?
Some of 3733 Lancewood Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3733 Lancewood Dr currently offering any rent specials?
3733 Lancewood Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3733 Lancewood Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 3733 Lancewood Dr is pet friendly.
Does 3733 Lancewood Dr offer parking?
Yes, 3733 Lancewood Dr offers parking.
Does 3733 Lancewood Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3733 Lancewood Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3733 Lancewood Dr have a pool?
No, 3733 Lancewood Dr does not have a pool.
Does 3733 Lancewood Dr have accessible units?
No, 3733 Lancewood Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 3733 Lancewood Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3733 Lancewood Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 3733 Lancewood Dr have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 3733 Lancewood Dr has units with air conditioning.
