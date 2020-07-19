All apartments in Coral Springs
1873 NW 94th Ave

1873 Northwest 94th Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1873 Northwest 94th Avenue, Coral Springs, FL 33071
University Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
range
refrigerator
Large 3/2 ground floor unit with full size washer and drier in good condition, fast moving in with HOA approval Vacant Good School Area

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1873 NW 94th Ave have any available units?
1873 NW 94th Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Coral Springs, FL.
What amenities does 1873 NW 94th Ave have?
Some of 1873 NW 94th Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1873 NW 94th Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1873 NW 94th Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1873 NW 94th Ave pet-friendly?
No, 1873 NW 94th Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Coral Springs.
Does 1873 NW 94th Ave offer parking?
No, 1873 NW 94th Ave does not offer parking.
Does 1873 NW 94th Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1873 NW 94th Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1873 NW 94th Ave have a pool?
No, 1873 NW 94th Ave does not have a pool.
Does 1873 NW 94th Ave have accessible units?
No, 1873 NW 94th Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1873 NW 94th Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1873 NW 94th Ave has units with dishwashers.
Does 1873 NW 94th Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 1873 NW 94th Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
