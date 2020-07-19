Rent Calculator
Home
/
Coral Springs, FL
/
1873 NW 94th Ave
Last updated July 11 2020 at 7:30 PM
1 of 1
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1873 NW 94th Ave
1873 Northwest 94th Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Coral Springs
Apartments with Pools
Pet Friendly Places
Dog Friendly Apartments
2 Bedrooms
Location
1873 Northwest 94th Avenue, Coral Springs, FL 33071
University Drive
Amenities
in unit laundry
dishwasher
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Large 3/2 ground floor unit with full size washer and drier in good condition, fast moving in with HOA approval Vacant Good School Area
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1873 NW 94th Ave have any available units?
1873 NW 94th Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Coral Springs, FL
.
What amenities does 1873 NW 94th Ave have?
Some of 1873 NW 94th Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 1873 NW 94th Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1873 NW 94th Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1873 NW 94th Ave pet-friendly?
No, 1873 NW 94th Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Coral Springs
.
Does 1873 NW 94th Ave offer parking?
No, 1873 NW 94th Ave does not offer parking.
Does 1873 NW 94th Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1873 NW 94th Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1873 NW 94th Ave have a pool?
No, 1873 NW 94th Ave does not have a pool.
Does 1873 NW 94th Ave have accessible units?
No, 1873 NW 94th Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1873 NW 94th Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1873 NW 94th Ave has units with dishwashers.
Does 1873 NW 94th Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 1873 NW 94th Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
